Costello Dials up the Long Ball in Series Finale Victory
Published on August 24, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps struck first in Sunday's 8-3 win against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).
Fort Wayne (55-64, 24-30) sent eight batters to the plate in the second inning and scored four runs on five hits. Zach Evans drove in a pair on a bases-loaded double, his first extra-base hit at the High-A level. Kasen Wells followed suit with an RBI two-bagger of his own to cap off the scoring in the frame, giving him three in as many games to close out the series.
Jack Costello stole the show from that point forward at the plate. The Fort Wayne right fielder launched a solo home run in the fourth frame, then added a 386-foot two-run shot in the eighth. Costello has eight home runs this season, the second most on the active TinCap roster behind Rosman Verdugo (No. 23 Padres prospect), who has 12.
Right-hander Will Varmette put together a quality start in the victory. The 22-year-old allowed one run in six innings on six hits while not striking out a batter. Sunday was Varmette's longest appearance with the TinCaps this season, and it comes in his third start as a member of the rotation.
Lake County (68-52, 33-21) center fielder Nick Mitchell drove in two of their three runs. Mitchell muscled out his second home run of the season to lead off the fifth inning and added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Next Game: Tuesday, August 26 vs. Dayton (6:35 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Ian Koenig
- Dragons Probable Starter: TBD
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
