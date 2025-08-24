River Bandits Hold on 4-3, Split Series with Loons

DAVENPORT, Iowa. - The Great Lakes Loons (66-52) (32-21) scored a run in the ninth but left the tying run in scoring position, dropping the series finale 4-3 to the Quad Cities River Bandits (66-55) (27-27), on a 73-degree partly cloudy Sunday afternoon at Modern Woodman Park.

- Down 4-2 in the ninth, the Loons would have three straight batters reach with two outs. Quad Cities reliever Tommy Molsky hit two batters to set up Kendall George. George roped the first pitch he saw to right field to score Cameron Decker. The River Bandits would close it out with Erick Torres making a catch on the warning track on a ball hit to left field by Josue De Paula.

- Quad Cities scored the first two runs of the game. Nolan Sailors had a hit in the first and second innings and was driven in by Sam Kulasingam both times. An RBI single in the first and a sac fly in the second.

- After River Bandits starter Drew Beam stranded three in his first three frames, Great Lakes got on the board in the fourth. Zyhir Hope, who went 2-for-2 with two walks, doubled to start the top of the fourth. An errant pickoff attempt put him to third, and a Jake Gelof groundout plated him. Gelof has 23 RBI in August, the fourth-most by a Loon in August, all-time.

- Great Lakes starter Payton Martin went 3.1 innings, taken out due to an apparent injury. Trevor Werner's parting shot, a solo home run, made it 3-1 in the fourth.

- Quad Cities pitching gift-wrapped a run for the Loons in the sixth. L.P. Langevin and Max Martin combined to walk four; Elijah Hainline 's bases-loaded walk pulled the Loons within a run. A flyout forced by Martin ended the threat.

- The Loons bullpen permitted one run over 4.2 innings. Joel Ibarra got the first two outs in the sixth inning, but was removed after an awkward fall off the mound. Cam Day rushed into the game, allowed a walk, and then back-to-back singles. Carter Frederick's RBI single made it 4-2.

Rounding Things Out

Evan Shaw threw 1.2 innings scoreless, extending his scoreless inning streak to 10, dating back to August 9th. Shaw has the best scoreless inning streak this year for a Loon, 15.1 from July 1st to August 6th.

Up Next

Great Lakes is a half-game back of a playoff spot with 12 games remaining. Tuesday, August 26th, the Loons will start their final homestand, a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. It is a Hometown Heroes night presented by Meijer.

