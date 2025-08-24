TinCaps Score Five Unanswered Runs, Captains Fall, 5-4

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the fifth game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (33-20, 68-51) fell to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-30, 54-64) by a final score of 5-4 on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The Captains jumped out to an early 4-0 lead through three innings, but permitted five unanswered Fort Wayne runs, including two runs in the top of the ninth.

Lake County struck first in the bottom of the second inning, when 2B Kyle Dernedde hit a two-out, two-run double. The Captains then added another pair of runs in the home half of the third thanks to an RBI single from RF Ryan Cesarini and a sacrifice fly from SS Jose Devers.

The TinCaps' comeback began in the top of the fourth inning, when LF Kai Roberts roped a two-out RBI single. The visitors added another run on a first-pitch solo home run from DH Sean Barnett to begin the fifth inning, then made it a one-run game with a two-out solo homer from C Brendan Durfee in the top of the eighth.

Following Durfee's blast, Lake County RHP Xavier Martinez (L, 0-1; BS, 1) entered the game and retired the lone batter he faced in the eighth inning to preserve the Captains' one-run advantage. But the right-hander surrendered Lake County's lead in the top of the ninth inning when Fort Wayne 1B Lamar King Jr., MLB Pipeline 's No. 14 Padres prospect, hit a two-out, game-tying RBI single. Then, on the next pitch, CF Kasen Wells gave the TinCaps their only lead of the night with an RBI double.

Fort Wayne RHP Josh Mallitz (S, 1) earned his first save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, setting down the top of the Captains order to secure the victory for the TinCaps. RHP Nick Wissman (W, 1-1) earned his first win of the year with two scoreless innings of relief, permitting two hits.

Captains LHP Michael Kennedy (ND) logged his first career High-A quality start, allowing just two runs (one earned) on five hits, while throwing four strikeouts to just one walk in 83 pitches (54 strikes).

The finale of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and TinCaps is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. It will be Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids run the bases. The Captains will also be celebrating Cleveland Crunch Day. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- OF Esteban González extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a pair of singles on Saturday night, which is the longest active hitting streak in the Midwest League. The 22-year-old is batting .341 (14-for-41) with five doubles, four RBI, five stolen bases, and a .912 OPS during this span.

- LHP Michael Kennedy recorded his first career High-A quality start on Saturday night. The 20-year-old tallied his first quality start since May 24, 2024, when he allowed three earned runs in six innings of work for Single-A Bradenton (PIT) versus Dunedin (Single-A, TOR).

- OF Ryan Cesarini went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base on Saturday night. The 2024 14 th -round pick out of Saint Joseph's is batting .339 (19-for-56) with 10 RBI, six stolen bases, and a .951 OPS in his first 15 High-A games.







