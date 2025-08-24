Dragons Win in 11 Innings to Sweep Series, Extend Winning Streak to Seven

Published on August 24, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Anthony Stephan's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th inning brought in Peyton Stovall from third base with the winning run as the Dayton Dragons came from behind to defeat the Peoria Chiefs 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The win was the seventh in a row for the Dragons and gave them a sweep of the six-game series with the Chiefs. It was the Dragons first sweep of a six-game series since September of 2021 and just their second in franchise history. Six-game sets were built into the schedule format beginning in 2021.

The Sunday win coupled with a Saturday night 10-inning Dragons victory marked the first time since June 20-21, 2015 that the Dragons completed back-to-back extra inning walk-off wins.

A crowd of 8,468 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

Peoria scored one run in the third inning before the Dragons tied the game in the fourth on a bases loaded run-scoring single by Ryan McCrystal to make it 1-1. There was no more scoring until the 11th inning.

Peoria scored one run in the top of the 11th to take the lead. The Dragons opened the bottom of the inning with free runner Myles Smith at second. Peyton Stovall began the inning with a double to the gap in right-center that brought in Smith to tie the game. Carlos Jorge then dropped a bunt in front of the plate, and the throw to third base was late as Stovall slid in ahead of the tag. Carlos Sanchez reached on an infield single as the Stovall held at third to load the bases. Stephan followed with a fly ball to left field that was deep enough to allow Stovall to score easily and give the Dragons their seventh straight win.

It was another strong game for Dayton pitchers. The Chiefs had numerous chances but stranded 15 runners. Dayton hurlers allowed just 16 runs (15 earned) in the series, posting an ERA of 2.33 ERA, their best in any series this season. Four of the six games in the series were decided by one run with one other contest decided by two runs.

The Dragons finished the day with just five hits. Sanchez, who did not enter the game until the late innings, was 2 for 2.

Up Next: The Dragons (20-31, 41-75) do not play on Monday. They will travel to Fort Wayne, Indiana to open a six-game road series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-30, 55-64) on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 1.26) will start for the Dragons.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, September 2 when the Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:05 pm in the start to a season-ending six-game series. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.