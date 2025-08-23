Matson's Stellar Save, Mercedes's First High-A Homer Headline Captains' 5-3 Win Over TinCaps

Published on August 22, 2025

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the fourth game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (33-19, 68-50) defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-30, 53-64) by a final score of 5-3 on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

In a game that featured runs in just two innings, it was lockdown pitching from the Captains staff that led to a scoreless final seven innings of work to secure the victory.

After a scoreless first frame from both sides, Fort Wayne got out to an early lead thanks to a three-run top of the second inning.

The TinCaps plated the game's first run when a bunt single from CF Kai Roberts induced a throwing error from Captains 3B Garrett Howe, which allowed 2B Rosman Verdugo, MLB Pipeline 's No. 23 Padres prospect, to score from second base. Two batters later, SS Jonathan Vastine made it a 2-0 ballgame with an RBI single. RF Chase Valentine then laid down a sacrifice bunt to extend Fort Wayne's lead to 3-0.

But Lake County would respond with five runs in the bottom of the third inning, which ultimately concluded the scoring for the night. SS Jose Devers put the Captains on the board with an RBI single, which gave him his 58 th RBI of the year. Two batters later, C Johnny Tincher reached on a throwing error by TinCaps 3B Zach Evans, which allowed DH Ryan Cesarini to score from third base.

2B Jeffrey Mercedes then put an exclamation point on the big inning for Lake County with a two-out, three home run. The 20-year-old's first career High-A blast made it a 5-3 contest and put the Captains in front for good.

Lake County LHP Caden Favors (W, 7-8) ended his night with scoreless fourth and fifth innings of work. The left-hander's fifth consecutive start of at least five innings pitched allowed him eventually secure his fourth straight win. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, while throwing two strikeouts to three walks in 83 pitches (49 strikes).

RHP Sean Matson (S, 1) then entered the game to begin the sixth inning and followed with a dominant four innings of piggyback relief. The right-hander earned his first career High-A save, permitting just one hit and two walks, while throwing three strikeouts in four scoreless innings of work.

TinCaps RHP Isaiah Lowe (L, 3-11), MLB Pipeline 's No. 26 Padres prospect, suffered his 11 th loss of the season, surrendering five runs (one earned) on eight hits, while throwing two strikeouts in four innings pitched.

The fifth game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and TinCaps is scheduled for Saturday night at 7 p.m. It will be Random Jersey Night at the ballpark, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Captains Championship Jersey presented by Stanley Steemer. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- RHP Sean Matson earned his first career High-A save with four scoreless innings of piggyback relief on Friday night. The 2024 ninth-round pick out of Harvard recorded his first save since April 30, when he earned the save for the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats versus Charleston (Single-A, Rays).

- INF Jeffrey Mercedes hit his first career High-A home run on Friday night, a three-run shot. This marked the Azua, Dominican Republic native's first home run since July 2 for Single-A Lynchburg versus Salem (Single-A, Red Sox).

- OF Ryan Cesarini went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with four singles on Friday night. The 2024 14 th -round pick out of Saint Joseph's became the first Captain with at least four hits and a 1.000 batting average in a game since July 5, 2024, when INF Alex Mooney, who went 4-for-4 versus Dayton.

- LHP Caden Favors earned his fourth straight win on Friday night. In four starts this month, the 2024 sixth-round pick out of Wichita State is 4-0 with a 1.71 ERA, 21 strikeouts to eight walks, and a .200 opposing batting average in 21.0 innings pitched.







