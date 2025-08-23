Cubs See Series Evened with 5-2 Loss to Cedar Rapids

Published on August 22, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (51-66) dropped the fourth game of their series with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (66-52) on Friday at Four Winds Field. The Kernels defeated the Cubs by a 5-2 score, tying the series at two wins apiece. South Bend is now back in a tie for first place in the West division standings with Beloit's victory against Wisconsin.

Just like they did in Thursday's 6-2 Cubs win, the Kernels jumped out to an early lead on Friday against right-hander Brooks Caple. The Cubs' starting pitcher threw 38 pitches in the second inning, allowing three runs on two walks, two hits, and a crucial error. The miscue occurred with runners at second and third and nobody out, as first baseman Brian Kalmer couldn't handle a hard ground ball down the line. Each of the two runners crossed the plate on the play before a sacrifice fly made it 3-0 Kernels.

On the other side, Cedar Rapids starter Garrett Horn carved through the Cubs, striking out eight in four hitless innings. The left-hander walked four, though, affording the Cubs a few opportunities to rally back early on. Their best chance occurred with one out and two runners in scoring position in the second, but it went by the wayside on back-to-back strikeouts.

With Caple only able to complete two innings, much was asked of South Bend's bullpen again after it posted 5.2 shutout frames on Thursday. Right-hander Luis Martinez-Gomez chewed up four frames as Friday's first reliever to appear, allowing just one run on a fielder's choice in the fifth inning.

The Cubs responded in their half of the fifth, facing right-handed reliever Chase Chaney. Capitalizing on a leadoff error, they loaded the bases with nobody out for catcher Ariel Armas, who represented the tying run. Armas bounced into a double play, allowing the Cubs' first run to score, and left fielder Edgar Alvarez followed with an RBI single to right-center. At the end of five innings, the Kernels still led by a 4-2 score.

The Cubs' bullpen ultimately finished the night with seven innings of two-run work, as right-hander Kenyi Perez struck out three in the seventh frame before spinning a 1-2-3 in the eighth. Righty Dominic Hambley relieved him but allowed the Kernels to go ahead by three, as left fielder Misael Urbina singled in a run for his fourth hit of the contest.

Kernel relievers were up to the task as well, defending the lead with five innings of two-run baseball. After he allowed the two unearned runs in the fifth, Chaney returned and worked into the eighth inning. The Cubs threatened him with a pair of baserunners in the seventh, but Alvarez struck out looking to end the frame. Right-hander Ruddy Gomez handled the final inning and a third, holding the Cubs scoreless for his second save of the series.

With the series now tied again, the Cubs and Kernels will play for the lead at 7:05 PM on Saturday. Right-hander Kenten Egbert is scheduled to pitch for South Bend against lefty Dasan Hill.







Midwest League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.