TinCaps Strike First in Friday Night Loss

Published on August 22, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped Friday night's game 5-3 against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

Fort Wayne (53-64, 22-30) plated all three of their runs in the second inning. Jonathan Vastine picked up an RBI single in the frame and went 3-for-4 in the contest, his first three-hit game at the pro level.

Relievers Bodi Rascon and C.J. Widger tossed four scoreless innings for the TinCaps. Rascon allowed three hits and did not walk a batter, while Widger struck out three in his lone inning of work.

Lake County (68-50, 33-19) put all of its runs on the board in the third frame. Jeffrey Merecedes launched a three-run homer, his first at the High-A level, to cap off the scoring. Caden Favors got the win for the Captains, going five innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits.

Next Game: Saturday, August 22 vs. Lake County (7:00 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Luis Gutierrez

- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Josh Hartle (No. 25 Guardians prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets

Story by Andy Jachim







Midwest League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.