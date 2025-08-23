TinCaps Strike First in Friday Night Loss
Published on August 22, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped Friday night's game 5-3 against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).
Fort Wayne (53-64, 22-30) plated all three of their runs in the second inning. Jonathan Vastine picked up an RBI single in the frame and went 3-for-4 in the contest, his first three-hit game at the pro level.
Relievers Bodi Rascon and C.J. Widger tossed four scoreless innings for the TinCaps. Rascon allowed three hits and did not walk a batter, while Widger struck out three in his lone inning of work.
Lake County (68-50, 33-19) put all of its runs on the board in the third frame. Jeffrey Merecedes launched a three-run homer, his first at the High-A level, to cap off the scoring. Caden Favors got the win for the Captains, going five innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits.
Next Game: Saturday, August 22 vs. Lake County (7:00 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Luis Gutierrez
- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Josh Hartle (No. 25 Guardians prospect)
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
Story by Andy Jachim
