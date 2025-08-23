Hainline Homers and Posts Six RBI, Loons Rock River Bandits 12-3

DAVENPORT, Iowa. - The Great Lakes Loons (66-50) (32-19) tallied 12 runs on 14 hits to takedown the Quad Cities River Bandits (64-55) (25-27) 12-3 on an 81-degree sunny Friday night at Modern Woodman Park.

- Elijah Hainline had a career night with six runs batted in. Hainline provided an RBI single in the first inning, a two-run single in the second inning, and a three-run home run in the eighth inning. The round tripper was Hainline's second in five games and was hit 370 feet to right field.

- Zyhir Hope left his mark. The 20-year-old hammered his 13th of the season. A mammoth 435-foot shot just short of the Mississippi River. The Dodgers' No. 2 prospect's exit velocity was 110 mph.

- Jake Gelof, who entered the contest with the most RBI in August in the Midwest League, added two more. He doubled twice; a two-run first inning double got Great Lakes on the board. Gelof now has 21 RBI in August.

- Jordan Thompson also plated two runs with two RBI singles, one in the first and one in the fifth. His first-inning knock pushed Quad Cities opener Andrew Morones out of the game.

- Loons' pitching was efficient, needing just 123 pitches on the night. Great Lakes starter Adam Serwinowski went five innings and earned his third straight win as a Loon. The left-hander permitted three runs but stranded four with five strikeouts.

- The bullpen did not allow a run. Alex Makarewich and Cam Day each faced the minimum. Evan Shaw 's two clean frames extended his scoreless inning streak to 8.1.

Rounding Things Out

After a Lake County 5-3 win over Fort Wayne, the Loons remain 0.5 games back of the Captains. Great Lakes have 14 games remaining.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Saturday, August 23rd, the Loons go for a fourth straight win. The first pitch between Great Lakes and Quad Cities is 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







