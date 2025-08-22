Lugo Transferred to 60-Day IL

August 22, 2025

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. INF Andy Lugo has been transferred from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 13 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at South Bend tonight at 6:05.







