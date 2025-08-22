Lugo Transferred to 60-Day IL
Published on August 22, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. INF Andy Lugo has been transferred from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 13 on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at South Bend tonight at 6:05.
Check out the Cedar Rapids Kernels Statistics
Midwest League Stories from August 22, 2025
- TinCaps Game Information: August 22 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Lugo Transferred to 60-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs Peoria) - Dayton Dragons
- Captains Split Doubleheader Versus TinCaps, Win Game 2 with Walk-Off Hit-By-Pitch - Lake County Captains
- TinCaps Split Doubleheader on the Road - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Upend Chiefs in 10 Innings - Peoria Chiefs
- Quad Cities' Bats Go Quiet in Second-Straight Loss - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cubs Score Six Unanswered, Top Kernels 6-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Loons Pitching K's 15, Gelof and de Paula Drive in Two in 7-1 Win - Great Lakes Loons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Lugo Transferred to 60-Day IL
- Cubs Score Six Unanswered, Top Kernels 6-2
- Kernels Top Cubs 6-4, Snap Eight Game Road Losing Streak
- Kalmer, Cubs Walk-Off Kernels 3-2
- Houghton Transferred to AA Wichita, Houston Transferred from A Fort Myers, Bengard Activated from 60-Day IL, Doncon Activated from Temporarily Inactive List