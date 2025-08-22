Cubs Score Six Unanswered, Top Kernels 6-2

Published on August 22, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







South Bend, IN - After falling behind 2-0, the Cubs scored the game's final six runs to come from behind to knock off the Kernels 6-2 Thursday night.

After a win on Wednesday, the Kernels got on the board first on Thursday. Caden Kendle was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the first inning, and after a walk moved him to second, he scored on a Brandon Winokur RBI single to lift Cedar Rapids on top 1-0.

The Kernels doubled the lead in the second. Jefferson Valladares led off the frame with a single, and after a Kendle base hit moved him into scoring position, he scored on an Eduardo Tait RBI single to extend the lead to 2-0.

But the South Bend bullpen took over from there. Combined between Keon Moreno, Grayson Moore and Luis Rujano, the Cubs bullpen did not allow a run across the game's 5.2 innings on no hits with seven strikeouts.

South Bend got on the board in the bottom of the third. Rafael Morel walked to open the inning, and after a Drew Bowser walk moved him to second, a Cristian Hernandez base hit brought him home to make it 2-1.

In the fifth, the Cubs grabbed the lead. Morel walked to begin the frame and came in to score on a Bowser single to tie the game at 2-2. A batter later, Hernandez lifted South Bend on top with his second RBI hit in as many at-bats. Hernandez then stole second, stole third and scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2 Cubs.

The Cubs added on with a run in the seventh with Morel scoring on a wild pitch and one more in the eighth on a Miguel Pabon RBI single to grow the lead to 6-2, the score that would be the final.

The loss drops the Kernels to 65-52 on the season and to 25-26 in the second half. The series in South Bend continues with game four Friday at 6:35. Garret Horn gets the start for Cedar Rapids opposite Brooks Caple.







