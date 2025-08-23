Beloit Beats Wisconsin 4-2

BELOIT, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had chances to come back against the Beloit Sky Carp Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium. However, a mixture of bad bounces, hard hit balls at fielders, and various other factors denied the Rattlers a win and Beloit did just enough to beat the visitors 4-2.

The Timber Rattlers (52-64 overall, 18-34 second half) grabbed the lead in the top of the third inning. Tayden Hall had a lead-off triple. Luiyin Alastre followed with an RBI single for the 1-0 advantage.

Beloit (58-59, 28-23) responded in the bottom of the third inning as they loaded the bases on two singles and a walk to start the frame against Ryan Birchard. Brandon Compton singled in the tying run. Cody Schrier put the Sky Carp in front with when he grounded into a force play at second. Garrett Forrester made it 3-1 with an RBI grounder to short.

Wisconsin had a great chance to do some damage in the top of the sixth. Josh Adamczewski and Marco Dinges singled to start the inning. Luis Castillo followed with a grounder to the hole between first and second. Chase Jaworsky chose to get Dinges at second instead of Castillo at first. He made the wrong choice. Everyone was safe and the Rattlers had the bases loaded with no outs trailing 3-1.

Nick Brink, the Beloit starter, kept the damage to a minimum as he got Juan Baez to ground into a 6-4-3 double play. Adamczewski scored on the play, but the Rattlers were left with a runner at third and two outs. Brink finished the inning with Hall grounding out to short. Brink scattered five hits and two walks over his six innings to put himself in line for his seventh win of the season.

The first two innings after Brink left the mound might have made him a little nervous.

In the seventh, Alastre reached on an error by Aiva Arquette to open the frame against reliever Carson Laws. Alastre stole second with one out, but Laws left him stranded there as Andrew Fischer lined out to center and Arquette handled Luis Pe ñ a's sharp grounder to short for the final two outs.

Adamczewski gave the Rattlers a spark in the top of the eighth with a lead-off double against hard-throwing Juan Reynoso. Dinges followed with a sharp grounder back to the mound that deflected off Reynoso's leg toward right field. Jaworsky got to the ball and threw to first to get Dinges. Adamczewski tried to catch first baseman Echedry Vargas napping as he raced around third and headed for the plate. Unfortunately for Adamczewski and the Rattlers, Vargas was ready. The throw to the plate was on target and in plenty of time for the second out. Reynoso walked Castillo to extend the inning. Baez lined the next pitch right to Jaworsky at second base for the final out with the Rattlers still trailing by a run.

Then, the Sky Carp added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Reliever Jes ú s Broca had the bases loaded with four batters into the eighth after a walk, a force play at second, another walk, and a single.

Jack Seppings was called in from the Wisconsin bullpen to try to keep the deficit at one. Cam Cannarella had a different idea as he lined a single to left to knock in a run. Seppings got the final two outs of the inning.

Justin Storm took over for the Sky Carp in the top of the ninth and retired the Rattlers in order for his sixth save of the season.

The teams were a combined 4-for-25 with runners in scoring position. The Rattlers left seven men on base and went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position as they missed on a chance for their first three-game winning streak of the second half.

The series is even 2-2 with the Sky Carp winning on Tuesday and Friday and the Rattlers coming out victorious on Wednesday and Thursday.

Game five of the series is Saturday night at ABC Supply Stadium. Bishop Letson (2-0, 1.27) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Eliazar Dishmey (0-0, 3.00) is set to start for the Sky Carp. Game time is 6:35pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:15pm. The game is available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live, too.

