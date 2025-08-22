TinCaps Split Doubleheader on the Road

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps split Thursday's doubleheader against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) at Classic Auto Group Park.

Fort Wayne (53-62, 22-28) won the opener 5-3 in extra innings. The TinCaps scored their first run of the series on a Chase Valentine RBI single in the fifth inning. Valentine then brought in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth, before a wild pitch in the home half forced another frame.

Three runs in the ninth for Fort Wayne is all they needed to secure the first game, with an RBI double from Lamar King Jr. (No. 14 Padres prospect) being the highlight. Left-hander Fernando Sanchez got the win in relief. He shouldered the load and went five innings while allowing two unearned runs. Sanchez struck out four and did not walk a batter, giving the TinCap bullpen four consecutive games without issuing a free pass.

Lake County (66-50, 31-19) got a seven-inning start from Matt Wilkinson in the loss. The left-hander gave up one run on four hits while striking out six in his 23rd start of the season. Jaison Churio (No. 6 Guardians prospect) went 3-for-4 with an RBI triple, his third three-hit game of the season.

-----

The second game of the twin bill saw Fort Wayne (53-63, 22-29) give up a late lead in a 6-5 loss. The TinCaps scored the first four runs of the contest, three of which were driven in by Brendan Durfee. The catcher launched his fourth home run of the season to make it 3-0 in the first inning and added an RBI single an inning later.

Rosman Verdugo (No. 23 Padres prospect), Kai Roberts, and Durfee all collected multi-hit games, with Verdugo and Roberts driving in the other two runs on base hits.

Lake County (67-50, 32-19) scored five runs in the seventh and final inning to complete the comeback. A three-run double from Jose Devers set the table for Ryan Cesarini to double him home and tie the game at five. Kyle Dernedde was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to end the ball game.

Next Game: Friday, August 22 vs. Lake County (7:00 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 26 Padres prospect)

- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Caden Favors

