Loons Pitching K's 15, Gelof and de Paula Drive in Two in 7-1 Win

Published on August 22, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa. - The Great Lakes Loons (65-50) (31-19) limited the Quad Cities River Bandits (64-54) (25-26) to one run for the second straight night, a 7-1 Loons win on a 78-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Modern Woodman Park.

- Loons starter Maddux Bruns struck out eight, a season-best over his 4.2 innings. After a double, sac bunt, and error started the outing, Bruns retired 14 of the next 18. Quad Cities' run tallied in the first came unearned.

- Great Lakes quickly took the lead with a two-run second inning. River Bandits starter Emmanuel Reyes walked three. Kendall George, with the bases loaded, provided an RBI infield single. Josue De Paula walked with the bases loaded.

- The Loons tacked on two in the middle innings. De Paula's second RBI came on a sac fly to right field. It scored Joe Vetrano, who started the inning, reaching on an error. Vetrano plated the fourth Great Lakes run, with a two-out RBI double up the left field line. Jake Gelof doubled ahead of Vetrano against Quad Cities reliever Mauricio Veliz.

- The baton passing on offense extended into the seventh. Jake Gelof roped a two-run RBI double, plating Zyhir Hope and Logan Wagner, who each walked aboard. Gelof was plated on a balk. In that ensuing at-bat, River Bandits catcher Canyon Brown was ejected during a mound visit. Later on, manager Jesus Azuaje and a ball boy were also tossed by home plate umpire Richy Arredonde.

- Joseilyn Gonzalez earned the win, inheriting two runners in the fifth inning and completing the inning with a groundout.

- Reynaldo Yean, Myles Caba and Christian Ruebeck all had a scoreless frame. Yean and Caba punched out two, while Ruebeck struck out the side.

Rounding Things Out

After a split in the Lake County-Fort Wayne doubleheader, the Loons are now 0.5 games back of the Captains. Great Lakes have 15 games remaining.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Friday, August 22nd, the Loons and River Bandits will match up. The first pitch is 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.