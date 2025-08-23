Sky Carp Even Series with 4-2 Win

BELOIT - In front of a festive Friday night crowd at ABC Supply Stadium, the Sky Carp earned a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

It was polka night at the ballpark, complete with a Supper Clubbers victory. The win, combined with the South Bend Cubs' loss against Cedar Rapids, left the Carp tied for first place with 14 games remaining in the second half of the season.

The Timber Rattlers picked up a run in the third inning, but it didn't take long for the Sky Carp to respond. The first four hitters in the bottom of the third reached base, with Brandon Compton tying the game on an RBI single and Cody Schrier and Garret Forrester each collecting RBI groundouts to make it 3-1, Carp.

The Rattlers plated a run in the sixth inning to make it 3-2, and Cam Cannarella hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to extend the Sky Carp lead to 4-2.

Nick Brink continued his run of outstanding outings. Brink worked six innings and allowed two runs on six hits. Carson Laws and Juan Reynoso each threw scoreless frames in relief, and Justin Storm pitched a perfect ninth to earn his fifth save of the season.

The Sky Carp and Timber Rattlers will do battle in game five of the six-game series Saturday night. Legendary White Sox organist Nancy Faust will be performing all game long, with a fantastic fireworks show to follow after the game. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

