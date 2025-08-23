Leary Forces Extras, But Whitecaps Walk off in 10th

Published on August 22, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - In a dramatic Friday night at LMCU Ballpark, Cameron Leary delivered a pinch-hit, game-tying, two-out RBI single in the ninth inning, only to see a Peyton Graham sacrifice fly in the tenth lift the West Michigan Whitecaps (38-14, 82-35) to a 3-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (22-30, 58-60).

It was West Michigan's second game-winning sacrifice fly in three days.

The Whitecaps appeared on their way to a 2-1 victory in nine innings when Dariel Fregio opened the ninth with strikeouts of Davis Diaz and Pedro Pineda. But Ali Camarillo drew a walk and dashed to second when Fregio committed a throwing error on a pickoff attempt.

Manager Darryl Kennedy sent Leary up to pinch-hit for left fielder C.J. Pittaro. The Bost College product worked the count full before stroking a base hit into right field, scoring Camarillo to tie the game at 2-2 and force bonus baseball.

The Lugnuts had a chance to take the lead in the tenth, loading the bases with two outs against Carlos Lequerica on a T.J. Schofield-Sam single and Casey Yamauchi walk, but Diaz grounded out to third to end the threat.

Facing Wander Guante in the bottom of the tenth, Archer Brookman led off with a sizzling grounder to the left side. Shortstop Camarillo made a diving stop and fired to third to attempt to cut down placed runner Patrick Lee, but bases umpire William Paschal ruled Lee swam around Gunner Gouldsmith 's tag, leading to the ejection of Kennedy.

After a shallow flyout to right by Jack Penney, Graham flied deep enough to Leary in left to bring in Lee, ending the game.

The Lugnuts had taken a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a Ben Newton triple and a Schofield-Sam single, and Lansing starter Corey Avant blanked the Whitecaps through the first five innings.

But an Andrew Jenkins RBI single and Brett Callahan sac fly in the sixth flipped the advantage, setting up the late drama.

Blaze Pontes followed Avant to the mound with 1 2/3 perfect innings, and Mark Adamiak blanked the Whitecaps in the eighth and ninth.

The Nuts turn to right-hander Steven Echavarria against West Michigan right-hander Preston Howey on Saturday at 7 p.m., the fifth game of the six-game series.

The Lugnuts play the Whitecaps through Sunday, returning to Lansing for the final homestand of the regular season from August 26-31 vs. Lake County. For tickets, visit the stadium box office at 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing, call (517) 485-4500 during office hours, or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.