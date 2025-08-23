Horn Leads Kernels Past Cubs, 5-2

South Bend, IN - Garrett Horn struck out eight across four no-hit innings, and Misael Urbina collected four hits as the Kernels topped the Cubs 5-2 in game four of the series Friday night.

After taking an early lead on Thursday, the Kernels struck first again on Friday. In the top of the second, a Danny De Andrade walk and a Misael Urbina double put two in scoring position with no one out. The next batter, Kyle Hess, then reached third on a three-base error that scored both runs. With Hess on third, he scored on a Poncho Ruiz sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-0.

The three runs of support were all Cedar Rapids starter Garrett Horn needed. In his third high-A outing, Horn did not allow a run or a hit with a career-high eight strikeouts in four innings of work.

In the fifth, the Kernels added on. Singles by Kyle DeBarge and Brandon Winokur put two on for Urbina, who produced a run with an RBI fielder's choice.

South Bend responded in the bottom of the fifth. An error, a walk and a Cristian Hernandez single loaded the bases with no one out. After a double play scored a run, Edgar Alverez plated a second run with an RBI single to cut the Kernels' lead to 4-2.

But those two unearned runs were all Chase Chaney allowed out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen. The right-hander went 3.2 innings in relief, not allowing an earned run with four strikeouts.

Cedar Rapids added an insurance run in the top of the ninth. Caden Kendle walked to open the inning and was replaced on first base by Winokur on a fielder's choice. A De Andrade single then moved Winokur into scoring position for Urbina, who came through with his fourth hit of the night, an RBI single to extend the lead to 5-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, Ruddy Gomez again slammed the door. Gomez retired the final four Cubs, locking down the four-out save, securing his fourth save in as many outings and the 5-2 win.

The victory evens the series in South Bend at 2-2 and improves the Kernels to 66-52 on the season. Game five of the set is scheduled for Saturday at 6:05 with Dasan Hill on the mound opposite Kenten Egbert.







