Horn Leads Kernels Past Cubs, 5-2
Published on August 22, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
South Bend, IN - Garrett Horn struck out eight across four no-hit innings, and Misael Urbina collected four hits as the Kernels topped the Cubs 5-2 in game four of the series Friday night.
After taking an early lead on Thursday, the Kernels struck first again on Friday. In the top of the second, a Danny De Andrade walk and a Misael Urbina double put two in scoring position with no one out. The next batter, Kyle Hess, then reached third on a three-base error that scored both runs. With Hess on third, he scored on a Poncho Ruiz sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-0.
The three runs of support were all Cedar Rapids starter Garrett Horn needed. In his third high-A outing, Horn did not allow a run or a hit with a career-high eight strikeouts in four innings of work.
In the fifth, the Kernels added on. Singles by Kyle DeBarge and Brandon Winokur put two on for Urbina, who produced a run with an RBI fielder's choice.
South Bend responded in the bottom of the fifth. An error, a walk and a Cristian Hernandez single loaded the bases with no one out. After a double play scored a run, Edgar Alverez plated a second run with an RBI single to cut the Kernels' lead to 4-2.
But those two unearned runs were all Chase Chaney allowed out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen. The right-hander went 3.2 innings in relief, not allowing an earned run with four strikeouts.
Cedar Rapids added an insurance run in the top of the ninth. Caden Kendle walked to open the inning and was replaced on first base by Winokur on a fielder's choice. A De Andrade single then moved Winokur into scoring position for Urbina, who came through with his fourth hit of the night, an RBI single to extend the lead to 5-2.
In the bottom of the ninth, Ruddy Gomez again slammed the door. Gomez retired the final four Cubs, locking down the four-out save, securing his fourth save in as many outings and the 5-2 win.
The victory evens the series in South Bend at 2-2 and improves the Kernels to 66-52 on the season. Game five of the set is scheduled for Saturday at 6:05 with Dasan Hill on the mound opposite Kenten Egbert.
Midwest League Stories from August 22, 2025
- Brito Homers in Loons' Rout of Bandits - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Horn Leads Kernels Past Cubs, 5-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Strike First in Friday Night Loss - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Hainline Homers and Posts Six RBI, Loons Rock River Bandits 12-3 - Great Lakes Loons
- Graham Cracks 'Nuts with Sac Fly Walk-Off - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Sky Carp Even Series with 4-2 Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Beloit Beats Wisconsin 4-2 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Lorant Pitches Dragons to Fifth Straight Win, First Series Victory of 2025 Season - Dayton Dragons
- Leary Forces Extras, But Whitecaps Walk off in 10th - Lansing Lugnuts
- Peoria's Slump Continues in 5-3 Loss to Dayton - Peoria Chiefs
- Cubs See Series Evened with 5-2 Loss to Cedar Rapids - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Game Information: August 22 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Lugo Transferred to 60-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs Peoria) - Dayton Dragons
- Captains Split Doubleheader Versus TinCaps, Win Game 2 with Walk-Off Hit-By-Pitch - Lake County Captains
- TinCaps Split Doubleheader on the Road - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Upend Chiefs in 10 Innings - Peoria Chiefs
- Quad Cities' Bats Go Quiet in Second-Straight Loss - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cubs Score Six Unanswered, Top Kernels 6-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Loons Pitching K's 15, Gelof and de Paula Drive in Two in 7-1 Win - Great Lakes Loons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.