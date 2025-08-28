Kernels Pitching Combines for Second Consecutive Shutout, Beat Sky Carp 1-0

Published on August 27, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Kernels used five pitchers to combine for a three-hit shutout to go to 20 consecutive scoreless innings across their last three games in a 1-0 win over Beloit Wednesday night.

After shutting down Beloit in game one, Kernels' pitching picked up right where they left off in game two. Cedar Rapids starter Jose Olivares went 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball and struck out six while allowing just two hits.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Kernels took the lead. Kyle DeBarge reached on an error, then scored from first on a Misael Urbina RBI triple to put Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0.

And that was all the Kernels' pitching needed. Brennen Oxford entered in relief to toss 1.1 innings with three strikeouts to earn his second win of the season.

Behind him, Eston Stull and Julio Bonilla both pitched one inning out of the bullpen, before Paulshawn Pasqualotto came on in the ninth to shut the door in the 1-0 win with his tenth save of the year.

With the win, the Kernels go to 68-54 overall and to 28-28 in the second half. Game three of the series with Beloit is set for Thursday evening at 6:35 with Garrett Horn on the mound against Luke Lashutka.







