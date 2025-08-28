Kernels Pitching Combines for Second Consecutive Shutout, Beat Sky Carp 1-0
Published on August 27, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - The Kernels used five pitchers to combine for a three-hit shutout to go to 20 consecutive scoreless innings across their last three games in a 1-0 win over Beloit Wednesday night.
After shutting down Beloit in game one, Kernels' pitching picked up right where they left off in game two. Cedar Rapids starter Jose Olivares went 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball and struck out six while allowing just two hits.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Kernels took the lead. Kyle DeBarge reached on an error, then scored from first on a Misael Urbina RBI triple to put Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0.
And that was all the Kernels' pitching needed. Brennen Oxford entered in relief to toss 1.1 innings with three strikeouts to earn his second win of the season.
Behind him, Eston Stull and Julio Bonilla both pitched one inning out of the bullpen, before Paulshawn Pasqualotto came on in the ninth to shut the door in the 1-0 win with his tenth save of the year.
With the win, the Kernels go to 68-54 overall and to 28-28 in the second half. Game three of the series with Beloit is set for Thursday evening at 6:35 with Garrett Horn on the mound against Luke Lashutka.
Midwest League Stories from August 27, 2025
- Molina Dazzles, Offense Explodes in 10-2 Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Kernels Pitching Combines for Second Consecutive Shutout, Beat Sky Carp 1-0 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Loons Pitching K's 14 and Gelof Drives in Three, Great Lakes Stays 1.5 Games Back with 6-2 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Sky Carp Stay Atop Division After Loss - Beloit Sky Carp
- Whitecaps Win Streak Snapped in 6-2 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Montero Strikes out 10 as Dragons Extend Winning Streak to Nine - Dayton Dragons
- 29 Combined Strikeouts as Pitching Steals Show - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- TinCaps Game Information: August 27 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Down 7-0, Nuts Drop Heartbreaker - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- 'Caps Jump over Loons, 2-1 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- GAME STORY: Cubs Struggle in Peoria Opener with 12-1 Loss - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Kernels Pitching Combines for Second Consecutive Shutout, Beat Sky Carp 1-0
- Kernels Pitching Blanks Sky Carp, 2-0
- Hess Transferred to AA Wichita, Stull Activated from 7-Day IL
- Cedar Rapids Kernels Announce 2026 Schedule
- Rojas Goes Seven, Cubs Top Kernels 4-2