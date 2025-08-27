Down 7-0, Nuts Drop Heartbreaker

LANSING, Mich. - The Lake County Captains (35-21, 70-52) were rolling merrily along, leading 7-0 at the stretch... and then had to hang on tight for a 7-6 thrilling win over the Lansing Lugnuts (22-34, 58-64) in a Wednesday matinee at Jackson® Field™.

Lansing has lost nine straight games, one shy of the team record.

The Caps had scored one run in the first inning off Kenya Huggins, one in the third off Kyle Robinson, four in the fourth off Robinson, and one run in the fifth off Jake Christianson to seemingly gain firm control of the game.

A Carlos Pacheco sac fly off MLB outfielder-turned-MiLB-pitcher Tyler Naquin brought the Nuts within 7-1 in the seventh.

The Lugnuts' offense then exploded in the eighth: 11 batters came up to the plate, scoring five runs on a Mario Gómez RBI fielder's choice, an Ali Camarillo RBI groundout, a Cameron Leary RBI walk, a Casey Yamauchi RBI single and a run-scoring throwing error by catcher Johnny Tincher.

Reliever Xavier Martinez struck out Pedro Pineda looking with the bases loaded to halt the rally, keeping Lake County in front by one run.

The ninth inning appeared easier for Martinez, who retired Ben Newton on a groundout and Gómez on a strikeout. But Camarillo singled to center, Gouldsmith singled to shortstop, and the two executed a double steal to put the tying run at third and the winning run at first. Pacheco worked the count to 3-2 before fouling out to the catcher, ending the game.

In defeat, second baseman Gouldsmith went 4-for-5 with two doubles, shortstop Camarillo was 2-for-4 with a walk, a single and a double, and DH Yamauchi finished 1-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 12 games and his on-base streak to 27 games.

