Five-Run Ninth Fuels Bandits' Fourth-Straight Win

Published on August 27, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - After erasing an early three-run deficit, the Quad Cities River Bandits plated five runs in the ninth inning to propel the club to a 9-5 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Wednesday night at Neuroscience Group Field.

Just as they did Tuesday, the Rattlers struck for the game's first run in the opening frame, as Josh Adamczewski plated Andrew Fischer with a sacrifice-fly against Bandits' starter Emmanuel Reyes.

Wisconsin then pushed ahead 3-0 in the second, scoring runs on Blayberg Diaz's RBI-double and Jesus Made's RBI-single, but those would be the final tallies allowed by Reyes, who closed out his 5.0-inning start with three-straight scoreless frames.

Quad Cities' bats came to the right-hander's aid in the third and trimmed the deficit to two thanks to Sam Kulasingam's RBI-double.

Erick Torres brought the Bandits to within one with a sacrifice-fly before Kulasingam and Blake Mitchell drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks against Jack Seppings, who entered the game for injured Rattlers' starter Tanner Gillis.

Seppings responded with a scoreless fifth and sixth innings and allowed his offense to tie the game 4-4 in the sixth against Quad Cities' reliever Dennis Colleran, who saw an 11-inning scoreless streak snapped on Fischer's RBI-single.

Colleran returned with a clean seventh before passing the ball to Zachary Cawyer, who completed a scoreless eighth and maintained the 4-4 stalemate.

Despite silencing Quad Cities in the seventh and eighth, Aaron Rund ran into immediate trouble in the ninth, allowing consecutive singles to Erick Torres and Nolan Sailors to begin the frame. After Kulasingam moved the pair into scoring position with a sacrifice-bunt, Wisconsin intentionally walked Blake Mitchell to load the bases with one out.

Daniel Vazquez put the Bandits in front 5-4 with an RBI-infield single before Chris Brito plated Sailors with an RBI-fielder's choice and Trevor Werner scored Mitchell on an RBI-single back up the middle.

Quad Cities then tacked on a pair of runs courtesy of Rattlers mistakes, as a fielding error on Made allowed Brito to score just before a throwing error on Marco Dingus brought in Trevor Werner for a 9-4 River Bandits' lead.

Andrew Fischer tagged Cawyer for a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth, but it was merely window dressing, as Cawyer closed out Quad Cities' fourth consecutive victory.

The right-hander hander earned the win- his fourth of the season- after a 2.0-frame, three strikeout effort, while Rund (2-3) was saddled with the loss, allowing five runs, three earned, over 3.0 innings for Wisconsin.

Quad Cities, now 1.5 games back of Beloit and South Bend for the top spot in the Midwest League West Division, returns to Neuroscience Group Field for game three of the six-game set tomorrow and sends Logan Martin (8-4, 3.75) to the mound opposite Ryan Birchard (3-8, 4.23). First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.







