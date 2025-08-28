Loons Pitching K's 14 and Gelof Drives in Three, Great Lakes Stays 1.5 Games Back with 6-2 Win
Published on August 27, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (67-53) (33-22) tallied three in the first, and pitching was strong throughout in a 6-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps (85-36) (41-15), on a partly cloudy 72-degree Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.
- Jake Gelof drove in three runs and now has 26 RBI in August. 26 is the most RBI by a Loon in August, all-time. Tonight, he hammered a two-run home run 424 feet with a 113 mph exit velocity in the first inning.
- Josue De Paula had a two-hit night, earning his first hit since returning from the injured list on August 16th with a double. Zyhir Hope plated him with an RBI single to start the scoring.
- Loons' starter Logan Tabeling went 5.1 innings, striking out seven. The right-hander stranded five runners, inducing runners on the corners in the first inning.
- West Michigan was limited to two runs and five hits. Brett Callahan had a two-run single in the sixth. Evan Shaw, after inheriting two runners, struck out the next two. He punched out two in the seventh, extending his scoreless inning streak to 11.2.
- Reynaldo Yean and Christian Ruebeck combined for the final six outs. Yean worked around two walks. Ruebeck struck out back-to-back batters to close the contest.
- The Loons scored one in the fourth and two in the fifth. Samuel Munoz provided an RBI single in the fourth. Logan Wagner led off the fifth with his second triple of 2025. Gelof first-pitch swinging brought him home with an RBI double. An Elijah Hainline groundout produced the sixth run.
Rounding Things Out
With a Lake County win earlier today, Great Lakes stays 1.5 games back with 10 remaining.
Up Next
The Loons and Whitecaps matchup tomorrow, Thursday, August 28th. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET. Tomorrow is German Heritage Night, presented by the Bavarian Inn, and Thirsty Thursday, brought to you by JP O'Sullivan.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
