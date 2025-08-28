Molina Dazzles, Offense Explodes in 10-2 Win

Published on August 27, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs blitzed the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday and continued their domination of this year's series in a 10-2 triumph.

At one point, the Chiefs had scored 19 consecutive runs in the series, dating back to the eighth inning on Tuesday. Peoria has now outscored South Bend 93-46 on the year. In home games, the gap is even larger. The Chiefs are 5-0 against the Cubs at Dozer Park this season, outscoring them by a 51-8 margin.

Peoria's offense jumped out early with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. With two aboard and no outs, Jesus Baez ripped a two-run double to make it 2-0. Travis Honeyman followed with an RBI single, and Deniel Ortiz capped off the frame with an RBI knock to center, stretching the lead to 4-0.

After a Ryan Campos home run made it 5-0, the Chiefs broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth. After South Bend retired the leadoff man, a fielding error and a walk put two aboard. Ortiz lined a single to right to make it 6-0, and Won-Bin Cho followed with another knock to right that plated two more, stretching the lead to 8-0. A walk and a hit batter kept the rally going before Tre Richardson added an RBI single to push it to 9-0. Jon Jon Gazdar capped off the outburst with a single to center, giving Peoria double digits at 10-0.

On the mound, left-hander Mason Molina set the tone. The southpaw was dominant Wednesday. He scattered just two hits and fanned a career-high nine batters across five scoreless innings. Molina earned his first win as a Chief and his first win as a member of the Cardinals organization. The lefty was acquired in a trade on July 31 from the Texas Rangers in a deal that sent Phil Maton the other way.

The series continues Thursday as left-hander Braden Davis takes the mound for Peoria. The first 1,000 fans ages 21+ through the gates will receive a Chiefs-themed whiskey glass. It's also the final Bark in the Park of the season. After the game, stick around for an amazing fireworks show presented by J&M Fireworks.







