Whitecaps Win Streak Snapped in 6-2 Loss

Published on August 27, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps watched their eight-game winning streak, and an impressive run by their pitching staff each come to an end as part of a 6-2 loss to the Great Lakes Loons on Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.

Before allowing the first run of the contest, 'Caps pitchers had spanned 35 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run, but a first-inning RBI-single from Loons outfielder and Top-100 MLB Prospect Zyhir Hope took that streak to its end as the 'Caps fell for the first time since August 16 at Fort Wayne.

The series' second game saw the Loons jump out to an early advantage with Hope's first-inning single, while Jake Gelof blasted a two-run homer that left Dow Diamond on the fly to propel the Loons to a 3-0 lead. The score remained the same until the fourth, when a run-scoring single from Loons centerfielder Samuel Munoz led to the exit of starting pitcher Rayner Castillo after just 3.1 innings. In the fifth, the Loons scored two more times in an inning highlighted by a run-scoring double by Gelof to take a 6-0 lead. In the sixth, Brett Callahan spoiled the shutout with a two-run single - the 'Caps first hit of the series with runners in scoring position - to cut the deficit to 6-2 but ended the scoring in the contest.

The Whitecaps fall to 41-15 in the second half and 85-36 overall, while the Loons jump to 33-22 in the second half and 67-53 overall. Logan Tabeling (2-1) tossed 5.1 innings while allowing two runs and striking out seven to earn his second win in as many starts, while Castillo (5-7) had trouble finding his command, giving up four runs on seven hits while walking two in taking his seventh loss of the year. Austin Murr led the way in a losing cause, reaching base in three of his four plate appearances, including a double, extending his franchise lead in two-baggers with 63 for his 'Caps career.

