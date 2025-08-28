Peoria Exceeds Double-Digit Runs Again, Beats Cubs 10-2

Published on August 27, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Peoria, IL - For a second straight night to begin this road trip at Dozer Park, the South Bend Cubs surrendered a double-digit amount of runs to the Peoria Chiefs. The Chiefs beat the Cubs 10-2 on Wednesday, and South Bend allowed 10 or more runs in a game for the eleventh time this season.

With the loss, South Bend still remains in a tie for first place in the Midwest League West Division with the Beloit Sky Carp. That's thanks to Beloit being shutout by the Cedar Rapids Kernels for a second straight game. However, due to the Quad Cities River Bandits winning again over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, QC gains a game in the division for a second straight day, and will be just 1.5 games back of the Cubs and Sky Carp entering Thursday night.

Wednesday followed a similar script to what the Cubs experienced on Tuesday, with Peoria jumping ahead first in the 1st inning. Jon Jon Gazdar led off the 1st inning with a base hit and scored a run, and has done so in both games this week. However, the first seven batters reached base safely to begin the inning against Cubs starter Kevin Valdez, and the Chiefs picked up four runs.

After Valdez departed after three innings, Chicago Cubs right-hander Jack Neely entered the game in the fourth inning. Neely struck out two in the single frame, but gave up a solo home run to Ryan Campos for a 5-0 Peoria lead. The Chiefs added five more runs in the 6th.

Also happening for a second consecutive day, South Bend picked up its own runs of the night via a home run. Edgar Alvarez singled in the 7th inning to stretch his hitting streak to 10 straight games, and then Brian Kalmer crushed his eighth home run of the season over the left field wall to get the Cubs on the board.

Out of the Cubs bullpen, Dominic Hambley added 1.1 scoreless innings, and Connor Spencer also worked a singular shutout inning.

South Bend will look to earn its first win this week as the Cubs and Chiefs get together again for game three of the series at 7:35 PM EST. Right-hander Nazier Mulé will get the start for the Cubs.







Midwest League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.