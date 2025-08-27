'Caps Jump over Loons, 2-1

MIDLAND, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps used one of their signature plays of the 2025 season, encapsulating the grittiness and determination of the club when Austin Murr leapt over an attempted tag from catcher Frank Rodriguez to score the go-ahead run in a 2-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday at Dow Diamond.

Murr, often praised for his adept baserunning abilities, attempted to score from first on a double by outfielder Jackson Strong, who was celebrating his 22nd birthday, in the seventh. As the relay arrived, to home plate prior to Murr, the outfielder hurled himself over the tag of the Great Lakes catcher to score the difference making run in sending the Whitecaps to their eighth straight win and a staggering 50 games over .500 for the first time since 1997.

Tuesday's contest was dominated by pitching, as the first seven innings were thrown by pitchers who joined the Whitecaps on Minor League Rehab Assignments. Lael Lockhart tossed the first 4.2 frames before giving way to fellow rehabbers in Woo-Suk Go and Dylan Smith, who combined for 2.1 additional frames. The Whitecaps took their first run in the second when Brett Callahan delivered a sacrifice fly to score Izaac Pacheco to give the 'Caps a 1-0 lead. The sfore remained the same until the sixth when Zyhir Hope bounced a run-scoring single through a drawn-in infield to leavel the contest at one. In the seventh, Murr pulled off his stunning play on the run-scoring double from Strong to retake the lead at 2-1. Relievers Carlos Lequerica and Dariel Fregio combined to toss the final two innings, with Fregio getting the save.

The Whitecaps improve to 41-14 in the second half and 85-35 overall, while the Loons fall to 32-22 in the second half and 66-53 overall. Go (1-0) picks up his first win as a Whitecap for tossing 1.1 innings of relief while allowing an unearned run, while Fregio picked up his second save of the season. Loons lefty Myles Caba (0-2) gave up the go-ahead run in the seventh to take the loss. Loons outfielder Kendall George was the only player on either side to record more than one base hit with a 3-for-3 performance along with two more stolen bases to bring his total to 85 swipes on the season.

The Whitecaps continue their final six-game road series of 2025 from Dow Diamond against the Great Lakes Loons on Wednesday at 7:05 pm. Righty Rayner Castillo takes the mound for West Michigan against the Loons Logan Tabeling. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







