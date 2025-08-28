Sky Carp Stay Atop Division After Loss

Published on August 27, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Sky Carp once again got a fantastic pitching performance, but couldn't quite get the bats going in a 1-0 loss to Cedar Rapids Thursday night.

Thanks to Peoria's 10-2 win over South Bend, the Sky Carp remain tied with the Cubs with 10 games remaining in the season in the Midwest League Western Division.

The Carp were held to just three hits, and the game's only run came unearned against Noble Meyer in the bottom of the fourth for the Kernels.

Meyer got the start for Carp and was terrific, going 4 2-3 innings and allowing just one unearned run while striking out five.

Xavier Meachem got the final out in the fifth inning, and Joey Volini and Hayden Cuthbertson combined to throw the final three innings in scoreless fashion. Garret Forrester led the offense with a hit and a walk, while Wilfredo Lara got the only extra-base hit, a double.

The Sky Carp and the Kernels will meet again Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

The Carp will return home for their final regular season home game of the season against the Peoria Chiefs beginning Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

