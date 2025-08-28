29 Combined Strikeouts as Pitching Steals Show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost 3-2 Wednesday night at Parkview Field as the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) won their ninth straight game.

Dayton (43-75, 22-31) scored all three of its runs in the first inning. Carlos Jorge struck first with an RBI double before Yerlin Confidan brought home a pair with a double of his own.

Despite a struggling first inning, TinCaps (55-66, 24-32) starting pitcher Clark Candiotti struck out eight, only allowing one base runner in his final three innings. The 24-year-old struck out five of the final six batters he faced. Candiotti has a 2.59 ERA in all other innings but the first with a .196 batting average against.

Fernando Sanchez struck out three of his own across four scoreless innings. It is the third straight outing Sanchez has tossed at least four innings out of the pen. Josh Mallitz put together a scoreless ninth, making it 13 scoreless outings in his last 14.

Dayton starter Jose Montero struck out a career-high 10 batters as the Dragons' pitching staff struck out all nine TinCaps and tied a season-high with 17.

Zach Evans put Fort Wayne on the board with an RBI single in the fourth before an RBI ground rule double by Chase Valentine was lost in the lights to bring the game within one in the seventh.

