TinCaps Game Information: August 27 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Published on August 27, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following transactions:

Effective Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (Fort Wayne active roster to 29 players, 2 on injured list):

- Right-Handed Pitcher Cole Paplham transferred to Double-A San Antonio

- Right-Handed Pitcher Maikel Miralles and Left-Handed Pitcher Braian Salazar transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore

Fort Wayne TinCaps (55-65, 24-31) vs. Dayton Dragons (42-75, 21-31)

Wednesday, August 27 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 121 of 131

RHP Clark Candiotti (1-5, 5.06 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Montero (5-5, 4.28 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Helped out by seven unanswered runs, the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) Tuesday night at Parkview Field, 7-2.

ONE FINAL TIME: This week marks the final home series of 2025 for the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field. Across Memorial Day weekend, promotions include Postgame Fireworks Thursday-Sunday, Harry Potter Night on Friday with specialty uniforms (available to fans now at TinCaps.com/Auction), and a Jackson Merrill Bobblehead Giveaway on Sunday for the first 1,000 fans to the ballpark.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: TinCap first baseman/outfielder Jack Costello clubbed out two home runs in Sunday's 8-3 win against Lake County. Half of the 24-year-old's home runs this season have come against the Captains, and it was the 6th multi-homer game by a TinCap this season. Former Fort Wayne infielder Brandon Butterworth had the last showing with multiple long balls on July 13 against Quad Cities.

THE CANDY MAN CAN: Fort Wayne right-hander Clark Candiotti is making his 6th start after returning from the IL on July 23. The 2024 4th Round pick is coming off his longest start since his injury last week against Lake County, going 4 innings and allowing 1 run while striking out 5 and not walking a batter. Candiotti began the season as a Top-30 prospect in the Padres' pipeline despite not making his professional debut until this season with Fort Wayne.

MOVING ON UP: Reliever Cole Paplham was officially transferred from Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio on Wednesday. The righty was activated off the IL on August 22 after being on the shelf for over a month. The Denmark, WI native pitched a scoreless 6th inning and worked around a jam, having runners on second and third with one out. The 25-year-old made his season debut with the 'Caps on June 5 after sustaining multiple facial fractures on a comebacker at 102.4 mph in Spring Training. It was the second injury suffered due to a comebacker in his pro career. Paplham is the 9th TinCap to be promoted to Double-A since the trade deadline on July 31.

JOHNNY ON THE SPOT: TinCap shortstop Jonathan Vastine is 6 for his last 12 at the plate. Vastine has reached base in 8 of his last 15 plate appearances, which includes his first 3-hit game at the pro level on Friday. The 19th-round pick of the Padres out of Vanderbilt got the call straight to High-A out of draft camp. Vastine was a three-year starter for the Commodores and was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Midseason Watch List in his senior season.

GOOD WILL HUNTING: Starting pitcher Will Varmette completed his first quality start of his pro career Sunday, tossing a career-long six innings and allowing one run on six hits. Varmette dealt with runners on base in all six innings, but his lone run came on a Nick Mitchell home run.

BRENDAN BARRELING: Fort Wayne catcher Brendan Durfee launched his fifth home run of the season and his second of the series on Saturday night. With the Monrovia, CA native going 1-for-4 on Tuesday, he has a hit in 8 of his last 9 showings. Durfee has an extra-base hit in 5 of his last 9 games, which includes his 15th double of the season on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old is tied for 2nd on the active roster with Rosman Verdugo - the two trail Jack Costello, who leads the team with 17 two-baggers.

COMEBACK CAPS: Fort Wayne picked up their 24th comeback victory of the season on Saturday night in dramatic fashion. With runners on the corners and two outs in the ninth inning, Lamar King Jr. singled to left field to tie the game at four. Kasen Wells gave the 'Caps the lead for good with an RBI double one batter later, his second two-bagger in as many games. Saturday marked just the 3rd win for the team all season when trailing after 8 innings, and they are now 14-11 in one-run games in 2025.







Midwest League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.