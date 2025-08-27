Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

Published on August 27, 2025

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, August 27, 2025 l Game #118 (53)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (21-31, 42-75) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-31, 55-65)

RH Jose Montero (5-5, 4.28) vs. RH Clark Candiotti (1-5, 5.06)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 7, Fort Wayne 2. The Dragons broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the seventh inning. Peyton Stovall had a big night at the plate, hitting a game-tying home run in the fifth while adding a double, single, and walk. Carlos Sanchez and Ryan McCrystal each had two hits. Dragons relievers Jonah Hurney and Dylan Simmons combined to allow just one base runner over 4.1 shutout innings to close the game.

Winning Streak: The Dragons have won eight straight games for the first time since their nine-game winning streak, August 14-23, 2024. This is their second longest winning streak since the Midwest League moved to the High-A level prior to the 2021 season. Dragons team stats during the winning streak (listed with MWL rank during the streak): Runs Scored: 44 (1st); Team Batting Average: .254 (4th); Home Runs: 6 (3rd); Team ERA: 2.13 (2nd).

Last Series vs. Peoria: The Dragons went 6-0 in the series, outscoring Peoria 33-16. The Dragons team batting average in the series was .245. They hit four home runs and had 13 stolen bases. The team ERA was 2.33. The Dragons committed four errors in the series.

Team Notes:

The Dragons on Saturday and Sunday enjoyed walk-off extra inning wins in back-to-back games for the first time since June 20-21, 2015.

With Sunday's win, the Dragons completed their second sweep of a six-game set since the origination of six-game series in 2021. They swept Fort Wayne in six games, September 14-19, 2021 in Dayton.

The Dragons captured their first series victory of the 2025 season by winning all six games in the series with Peoria ending Sunday.

The Dragons pitching during the winning streak has been phenomenal, with a team ERA of 2.13 (76 IP, 18 ER). During the eight games, the starters have combined for an ERA of 1.91 (42.1 IP, 9 ER) while the relievers have combined for 2.41 (33.2 IP, 9 ER). The Dragons have allowed three runs or less in seven of the eight games and two runs or less in four of the eight.

Player Notes:

Carter Graham was selected Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of August 18-24. Graham went 7 for 15 (.467) with two doubles. Graham in his last 20 games is 24 for 69 (.348) with 2 HR, 6 2B, 9 RBI, raising his avg. from .194 to .254.

Peyton Stovall in his last six games is 9 for 26 (.360) with 2 HR, 9 RBI, and 4 SB. He had walk-off RBIs on Thursday and Saturday and a walk-off run scored on Sunday after a game-tying double earlier in the inning.

Ryan McCrystal has appeared in 18 games for the Dragons, batting .306. He has hit safely in five straight games, going 8 for 18 (.444) with three doubles.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, August 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (1-10, 6.24) at Fort Wayne RH Sam Whiting (0-3, 4.94)

Friday, August 29 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (2-3, 4.73) at Fort Wayne RH Isaiah Lowe (3-11, 5.65)

Saturday, August 30 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 1.26) at Fort Wayne LH Luis Gutierrez (2-1, 3.57)

Sunday, August 31 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (3-7, 4.24) at Fort Wayne RH Will Varmette (2-4, 7.31)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







