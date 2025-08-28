Montero Strikes out 10 as Dragons Extend Winning Streak to Nine

Published on August 27, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Dayton Dragons scored three runs in the top of the first inning and starting pitcher Jose Montero struck out a career-high 10 batters as the Dragons held on to defeat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 3-2 on Wednesday night.

The win was the ninth in a row for the Dragons, matching their longest winning streak since they moved to the High-A level prior to the 2021 season. They also won nine straight games in August of 2024.

The Dragons have produced only two winning streaks longer than nine games in their 25-year history, winning a club-record 13 straight games in 2003 and winning 10 straight in 2007. Additionally, they had nine-game winning streaks in 2007 (separate from the 10-gamer that season), 2018, 2019, and 2024 along with the current streak.

Game Summary:

The Dragons enjoyed a big first inning to take an early 3-0 lead. With one out, Carlos Sanchez lined a single to center field and stole second. Anthony Stephan drew a two-out walk, and Carlos Jorge followed with a double to the right field fence to drive in Sanchez. Yerlin Confidan ripped a double to right-center to drive in both Stephan and Jorge to extend the Dayton lead to 3-0.

The Dragons could not add to their run total, but their pitching was exceptional, as it has been throughout their winning streak. Starter Jose Montero worked five strong innings, allowing his only run in the fourth inning. He surrendered four hits (two were infield singles) and no walks while striking out 10, far surpassing his previous Dragons high of six and his career high of seven set in 2024 with Daytona.

Joseph Menefee replaced Montero to start the sixth. After a perfect inning, Menefee ran into tough luck in the seventh. He allowed a one-out double on a slow ground ball along the first base line into the right field bullpen area. The next batter hit an apparent routine fly ball to left field, but Confidan, the Dayton outfielder, lost the ball in the twilight sky for a double as a run scored. A wild pitch by Menefee moved the tying run to third with only one out, but Menefee got out of trouble by inducing a short fly out for the second out, and then getting an inning-ending strikeout.

Jimmy Romano entered the game to pitch in the eighth and allowed a one-out double before getting the next two hitters to end the threat. Romano pitched a perfect ninth inning for his second save of the year. Montero (6-5) was credited with the win.

The Dragons collected three hits in the first inning before finishing the night with six hits by six different players. The doubles by Jorge and Confidan were their only extra base hits.

The Dragons pitching continues to key their winning streak. Dayton pitchers have allowed three runs or less in eight of the nine games during the streak, and two runs or less in five of the nine. The team ERA in the nine games is 2.12. Five of the nine wins have come by one run.

Notes: Montero became the second Dayton pitcher this season to reach 10 strikeouts in a game. Brian Edgington had 13 on May 9 vs. Great Lakes.

Up Next: The Dragons (22-31, 43-75) play at Fort Wayne against the TinCaps (24-32, 55-66) on Thursday night at 7:05 pm in the third game of a six-game road series. Nestor Lorant (1-10, 6.24) will start for the Dragons.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, September 2 when the Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:05 pm in the start to a season-ending six-game series. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







