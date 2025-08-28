Rattlers Fall as Bandits Break Tie with Five Runs in Ninth

Published on August 27, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Big offensive nights by Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Andrew Fischer and Jes ú s Made were spoiled when the Quad Cities River Bandits broke a 4-4 with five runs in the top of the ninth inning to pick up a 9-5 win and more ground in the second half West Division playoff race.

The top of Wisconsin's order got them the lead in the first inning. Fischer and Made had back-to-back singles to open the inning. Josh Adamczewski drove in Fischer with a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.

In the second, the Rattlers (52-68 overall, 18-38 second half) added to their lead with an RBI double by Blayberg Diaz and an RBI single by Made.

The River Bandits (68-54, 29-27) got on the scoreboard in the top of the third with two outs on back-to-back doubles by Noah Sailors and Sam Kulasingam.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Tanner Gillis gave up a lead-off double and a walk to start the top of the fourth before leaving with a blister on his right index finger. Jack Seppings was called in from the Rattlers bullpen.

Seppings got the first out, but a walk loaded the bases. A sacrifice fly by Erick Torre cut Wisconsin's lead to 3-2. Sailors walked on a 3-2 pitch to reload the bases. Seppings went full to Kulasingam before walking him to force in the tying run. Another 3-2 pitch was out of the zone to Blake Mitchell to force in the go-ahead run.

Fischer tied the game with a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

The game stayed tied through eight innings when things went sideways on the Rattlers.

Reliever Aaron Rund gave up an infield single to Torres to start the inning. Sailors was asked to drop a sacrifice bunt. He did and the Rattlers thought they had the out at first. However, Sailors was called safe. Kulasingam followed with another sacrifice bunt, and he was out at first. Wisconsin elected to walk Mitchell intentionally to load the bases.

Daniel Vazquez sent a high chopper on the infield for another infield single with this one putting the Bandits up 5-4. Chris Brito grounded into a force play at second to drive in the second run. Trevor Werner, the seventh man to bat in the inning, singled into center for another run.

Two errors let the Bandits add two more runs. A misplay on a grounder to Luis Pe ñ a let in the fourth run of the inning. Then, with runners at first and second, catcher Marco Dinges tried to pick a runner off first. The throw was wild. Werner, the runner at second scored easily. Austin Charles, the runner from first, tried to score on the play and was out on a relay throw from Made.

Fischer, the #1 draft pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2025 draft, gave the crowd something to cheer with a long, one-out, solo home run in the bottom of the ninth. The homer was Fischer's first as a professional.

Made followed with a double for his fourth hit of the night. Made, the #1 prospect of the Brewers, went 4-for-5 with two doubles for his first four-hit game as a Timber Rattler.

Wisconsin has lost five in a row. The River Bandits picked up a game on both the South Bend Cubs and Beloit Sky Carp in the standings. South Bend and Beloit entered the evening tied at the top of the West Division. Both teams lost on Wednesday night to allow Quad Cities to pull to within 1-1/2 games of the top spot with ten games remaining in the season.

The Rattlers and Bandits meet in game three of the series on Thursday night. Ryan Birchard (3-8, 4.23) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Logan Martin (8-4, 3.75) is set to start for Quad Cities. Game time is 6:40pm.

Night one of Bratoberfest presented by Salmon's Meat Products is Thursday night with a terrific ticket package available for you at this link. You will receive a ticket to the game and a Wisconsin Brats replica jersey for $45 with purchase of the ticket package. Players and coaches are wearing their one-of-a-kind Wisconsin Brats jerseys for these three games. The jerseys worn by the players and coaches are available through online auctions at this link. Both auctions end on Sunday, August 31 with one auction ending at 6:30pm and the other auction ending at 7:00pm. Proceeds from the auctions go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. There are Brats-themed giveaways and pregame polka music scheduled for each game of Bratoberfest, too.

Thursday also features a Wisconsin original! Charlie Berens is coming the game with a VIP ticket package available for ages 21 and older that includes a box seat ticket; a Berens Brandy Old Fashioned Slush, Pre-game photo opportunity with Charlie, and an autographed Charlie Berens Poster. The guest of honor will also throw out a ceremonial first pitch and shoot the World Famous Bratzooka! Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Salmon's Meat Products brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. Watch out for deer!

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, the radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live have the broadcast, too.

R H E

QC 001 300 005 - 9 11 0

WIS 120 001 001 - 5 10 2

HOME RUN:

WIS:

Andrew Fischer (1st, 0 on in 9th inning off Zachary Cawyer, 1 out)

WP: Zachary Cawyer (4-0)

LP: Aaron Rund (2-3)

TIME: 2:52

ATTN: 5,629







