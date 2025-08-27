GAME STORY: Cubs Struggle in Peoria Opener with 12-1 Loss

Published on August 27, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Peoria, IL - To start the final regular season road trip of the season, the South Bend Cubs couldn't repeat the same success from over the weekend at Four Winds Field, and dropped the first game of six against the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park by a final of 12-1. The 12 runs were the most the Cubs had given up in a game since July 2, when they allowed 21 to the Chiefs as well in Peoria.

Leading into the game, South Bend pitchers had compiled the second lowest team ERA in all of Minor League Baseball since July 3 at 2.41. The 12 runs stood as the tenth time that the Cubs had given up 10 or more runs on the season.

Even with the loss, South Bend remains in a tie for first place in the Midwest League West Division. That's thanks to a 2-0 Beloit Sky Carp loss at the hands of the Cedar Rapids Kernels. However, due to the Quad Cities River Bandits beating the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday 5-1, QC gained a game both on South Bend and Beloit and will be 2.5 games back of the tie for first come Wednesday.

Tuesday's opener in Peoria featured the Midwest League debut on the mound for Cubs starter Dawson Netz. Just promoted from Low-A Myrtle Beach, Netz finished his first High-A outing with five innings, giving up three runs with zero walks and six strikeouts.

Peoria was on the board first, thanks to an RBI base-hit from Jesus Baez in the 1st inning. Peoria added two more in the 4th, first on a solo home run from Daniel Ortiz, and then an Anyelo Encarnacion single.

Following Netz's departure, the Cubs remained scoreless on the night, and their lone run of the game came via one swing. To lead off the 7th inning, second baseman Alexis Hernandez crushed a solo home run to get the Cubs on the board, at the time cutting the deficit to 3-1.

South Bend was back in the game, but Peoria would have one of its best offensive innings of the season in the bottom of the 8th; Scoring nine runs, and going up by the big 12-1 score.

With the loss, South Bend is 30-24 in the second half, and can still reclaim sole possession of first place in the West Division on Wednesday night. They'll need to beat the Chiefs, and then get another Sky Carp loss at the hands of the Kernels.

First pitch in game two of the series is set for 7:35 PM EST. Right-hander Kevin Valdez gets the start for the Cubs.







Midwest League Stories from August 27, 2025

GAME STORY: Cubs Struggle in Peoria Opener with 12-1 Loss - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.