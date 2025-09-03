Bullpen's Zeros Not Enough in Bandits' Loss to Kernels

Davenport, Iowa - The River Bandits' bullpen struck out six over four scoreless innings of relief Tuesday, but Quad Cities' three-game win streak ultimately came to an end, as the club fell to the Cedar Rapids Kernels 2-1 in a pitcher's duel at Modern Woodmen Park.

With the River Bandits' loss and a Beloit victory over Peoria, Quad Cities will enter Wednesday's action 2.5 games back of the first place Sky Carp with five games remaining in the 2025 Midwest League second half.

Although the Quad Cities did not score for the rest of the game, the River Bandits opened the series by taking an early 1-0 advantage against Jose Olivares in the first inning. Sam Kulasingam recorded an RBI double to drive in Nolan Sailors, who reached base on an error and subsequently stole second.

After the opening salvo however, Olivares held the Bandits to just two walks for the remainder of his 6.0-inning start, while striking out a season-high 10 batters along the way.

Quad Cities' lead would only last a half-inning, as Cedar Rapids tied the game against River Bandits' starter Emmanuel Reyes on Rayne Doncon's RBI-single two batters before an error allowed Doncon to score himself and put the Kernels in front 2-1.

Reyes rebounded with three-straight scoreless innings to close out his night and finished the game with five strikeouts before turning the ball over to Tyler Davis and the bullpen.

After the left-hander completed a clean sixth inning, Max Martin picked up career highs with four strikeouts and 2.0-scoreless innings, while Hunter Alberini stranded a Cedar Rapids insurance run at third in the top of the ninth.

Although Daniel Vazquez worked a one-out single to give the Bandits their first hit since the opening frame, it would wind up the only blemish on Matt Gabbert's line, as the Kernels reliever closed out the night with his first save of the year- a nine-out effort that included five strikeouts, including two-straight to end the ballgame.

Olivares (6-6) earned the win for Cedar Rapids and allowed just one unearned run over his second quality start of the season. Reyes (0-3), who was tagged for two runs, one earned, was saddled with the loss for Quad Cities.

The River Bandits return to Modern Woodmen Park for game two of the six-game set tomorrow night and send Logan Martin (8-4, 3.62) to the hill opposite Cedar Rapids' Garrett Horn. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park.







