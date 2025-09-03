Dragons Score 2 in 8th to Beat Lansing 4-3 for Record-Setting 14th Straight Win

September 2, 2025

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Yerlin Confidan's tie-breaking RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Dayton Dragons to a 4-3 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday night. The win was a club record-breaking 14th straight for the Dragons.

The Dragons win on Tuesday surpassed a 23-year-old club record of 13 straight wins by the Dragons in 2002. The 14 consecutive wins is the highest total for any Midwest League team in at least 20 years (yearly records only go back to 2005). According to the last Midwest League record book, the longest winning streak in Midwest League history took place in 1965 when Cedar Rapids won 17 straight games. The Dragons 14-game winning streak is the longest winning streak for any team across all levels of Minor League Baseball over the last two seasons.

Game Summary:

Just as they have in most games during the winning streak, the Dragons took an early lead, scoring single runs each of the first two innings. In the first, the Dragons received three straight walks with one out before Carlos Sanchez drove in a run with an infield groundout. In the second, Alexander Vargas singled with two outs, stole second, and scored on Carlos Jorge's single to make it 2-0.

But Lansing battled back. The Lugnuts scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to tie the game at 2-2. Dayton pitchers struggled to throw strikes in the early innings, walking seven over the first four frames.

Dayton reliever Brody Jessee entered the game in the fourth with the bases loaded and two outs and got the final out to strand three runners. Jessee shutout the Lugnuts over the fifth and sixth innings before Lansing took advantage of two Dayton errors in the seventh to break the tie and take a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Dayton's Peyton Stovall started the game-winning rally with a single to center field, and Carter Graham followed with another single to center to move Stovall to second. A sacrifice bunt by Anthony Stephan advanced the runners to second and third, and Stovall scored on a wild pitch to tie the game with Graham going to third. After Sanchez struck out looking on a 3-2 pitch, Yerlin Confidan lined the first pitch to center field for a base hit to drive in Graham and give the Dragons a 4-3 lead.

Dylan Simmons entered the game to pitch the ninth inning and tossed a perfect frame. With two outs and the bases empty, Lansing's Cameron Leary hit a fly ball toward left-center field that Dayton center fielder Carlos Jorge awaited for the catch. At the last moment, the left fielder, Confidan, cut in front of Jorge and snagged the fly ball to end the game.

The Dragons outhit Lansing 7-4. The seven Dayton hits came from seven different players. Sanchez had a double for the only extra base hit.

Reliever Cody Adcock (2-4), who pitched a scoreless top of the eighth, was credited with the win. Simmons notched his fourth save.

