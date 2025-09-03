Rattlers Rally Late to Beat Cubs

Published on September 2, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - Andrew Fischer, the number one pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2025 draft, broke a 2-2 tie with a two-out, two-run double in the top of the seventh inning to put the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ahead of the South Bend Cubs. The Rattlers would tack on two more runs in the ninth on the way to a 6-3 victory over the Cubs Tuesday night at Four Winds Field.

The Timber Rattlers (54-71 overall, 20-40 second half) got a little help to score the first run of the game. Kay-Lan Nicasia sent a popup to foul territory behind third base. Drew Bowser overran the ball and missed it. Nicasia made the most of his second opportunity by singling and stealing second base. Daniel Guilarte singled to knock in Nicasia for a 1-0 lead.

Nicasia made it 2-0 with a long two-out, solo home run to right in the fourth.

South Bend (53-73, 30-30) loaded the bases with no outs against Wisconsin starting pitcher Tanner Gillis in their half of the fourth. Alexis Hernandez drove in a run with an infield single. Then, Gillis escaped the inning with two strikeouts and a lineout to left.

The Cubs took advantage of a Wisconsin mistake to score the tying run in the bottom of the sixth. Reliever Jack Seppings looked like he got the first out of the inning on a fly ball to right by Leonel Espinoza. However, Nicasia dropped the ball for an error. Espinoza would steal second to get into scoring position. Ariel Armas singled to center with two outs and Espinoza raced home with the tying run.

The game appeared to be heading to the seventh inning stretch tied 2-2. Luke Adams drew a walk with two outs. Jes ú s Made followed with a single to right. Fischer lined a 1-1 pitch from lefty reliever Cole Reynolds over the head of Rafael Morel in right to score both runners for a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the ninth, the Rattlers added two insurance runs. Guilarte singled and Adams walked. A wild pitch moved both runners up a base. Made drove in Guilarte with a sacrifice fly. Juan Baez added a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

South Bend tried to rally in their half of the ninth against reliever Stiven Cruz, who had pitched a perfect eighth inning. The first two Cubs to bat in the ninth reached on a walk and a single to put runners on the corner. The only run they could manage out of that was a one-out, sacrifice fly from Kade Snell. Cruz ended the game on a grounder to short.

Fischer went 3-for-4 with a walk to go along with his two RBI. Made, the #1 prospect in the Brewers system was 2-for-4 for his eleventh multi-hit game in 23 games as a Rattler. Guilarte and Nicasia also had two hits in the game. Adams walked three times.

The Cubs have lost seven in a row. Wisconsin snapped a three-game losing streak with Tuesday's win.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night at Four Winds Field. Ryan Birchard (4-8, 3.93) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. South Bend has named Kevin Valdez (2-3, 4.82) as their starter. Game time is 6:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 5:45pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live, too.

R H E

WIS 010 100 202 - 6 10 1

SB 000 101 001 - 3 7 0

HOME RUN:

WIS:

Kay-Lan Nicasia (6th, 0 on in 4th inning off Dawson Netz, 2 out)

WP: Jack Seppings (2-1)

LP: Cole Reynolds (1-2)

SAVE: Stiven Cruz (2)

TIME: 2:44

ATTN: 2,474







