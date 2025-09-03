Dragons Overtake Lugs Late, 4-3

Published on September 2, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons (27-31, 48-75) won their 14th straight game, scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 4-3 series opening win over the Lansing Lugnuts (25-36, 61-66) on Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

On August 16, the Lugnuts defeated the Dragons for the fifth straight game in Lansing. Dayton has not lost since.

The Lugnuts had scored three unanswered runs to take a 3-2 lead, thanks to a Casey Yamauchi RBI groundout in the third, a Gunner Gouldsmith RBI single in the fourth and a run-scoring dropped fly by right fielder Esmith Pineda in the seventh.

Lansing right-hander Kyle Robinson had blanked Dayton for five straight innings in piggyback relief of Kenya Huggins, but Peyton Stovall and Carter Graham opened the bottom of the eighth with consecutive singles. An Anthony Stephan sacrifice moved the runners up 90 feet, and a Robinson wild pitch brought in Stovall to tie the game at 3-3. After a strikeout of Carlos Sanchez, Confidan promptly lined a base hit to center to plate Graham.

The Lugnuts went down 1-2-3 in the ninth against Dylan Simmons.

Lansing lost despite drawing nine walks, including three by catcher Davis Diaz.

Right-hander Corey Avant starts the second game of the six-game season-ending series, taking on Dayton right-hander Nestor Lorant at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in the Gem City.

