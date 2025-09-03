Rosario Drives in Three in Series Opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their final series opener of the 2025 season 8-5 on Tuesday against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate).

Shortstop Eguy Rosario led Fort Wayne (55-71, 24-37) offensively. The infielder picked up his second straight multi-extra-base hit game by going 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three runs driven in. Rosario launched two home runs on Sunday against Dayton, the seventh multi-homer showing by a TinCap this season.

Catcher Brendan Durfee launched his sixth home run of the season and third in his last 10 games. Durfee has a hit in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .294 across the stretch

Kai Roberts and Zach Evans each came through with multi-hit showings of their own. Roberts has a hit in his last three games, while Evans has one in four of his last five showings.

West Michigan (88-38, 44-17) scored five runs in the first three innings and homered three times in their 44th win of the second half. Izaac Pacheco (No. 22 Tigers prospect) left the yard for the 17th time this season and the seventh time against Fort Wayne.

In relief, Nick Wissman tossed a pair of scoreless innings and has now allowed one run in his last 12 innings of work, dating back to July 26

Next Game: Wednesday, September 3 vs. West Michigan (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Clark Candiotti

- Whitecaps Probable Starter: LHP Joe Miller

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

