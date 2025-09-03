TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: September 2 at West Michigan (Tigers Affiliate)

The San Diego Padres have made the following transactions:

Effective Tuesday, September 2, 2025 (Fort Wayne active roster to 27 players, 3 on injured list):

- First Baseman Luke Cantwell transferred from Arizona Complex League (uniform No. 10)

- Right-Handed Pitcher Josh Mallitz and Left-Handed Pitcher Fernando Sanchez transferred to Double-A San Antonio

- Right-Handed Pitcher Isaiah Lowe placed on the 7-Day Injured List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (55-70, 24-36) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (87-38, 43-17)

Tuesday, September 2 | LMCU Ballpark | 6:35 PM | Game 126 of 131

RHP Ian Koenig (5-7, 5.03 ERA) vs. RHP Rayner Castillo (4-6, 5.56)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: In the home season finale, Parkview Field led the Midwest League in attendance for the fourth straight night behind a sellout crowd of 7,086 as the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost 7-5 to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate).

PACKING PARKVIEW: For four straight nights, the Fort Wayne TinCaps led the Midwest League in attendance with over 6,000 fans at Parkview Field and a pair of sellouts over 7,000 on Saturday and Sunday. The 26,763 total fans between Thursday through Sunday rank 8th in Minor League Baseball. Fellow Hoosier State team Indianapolis (37,972) and fellow Padres affiliate El Paso (31,490) topped the list. Parkview Field has seen 26 crowds this season of at least 6,000 fans and 15 sellouts.

QUALITY KOENIG: TinCaps starter Ian Koenig pitched five-plus innings for the ninth-straight start last Tuesday. Koenig leads the team with six quality starts, five of them coming in his last eight appearances. The righty finished July with a 1.93 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP across 23 1/3 innings. Koenig ranked 6th in ERA among starters with at least 20 innings tossed last month and 4th in WHIP. Since July 1, Koenig has tossed 48 2/3 innings with a 3.14 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 32 K compared to 8 BB.

STABLE SLAYING DRAGONS: The TinCaps bullpen has dominated Dayton this season. Fort Wayne's pen ended with a 2.38 ERA in 98 1/3 innings (23 games) against the Dragons. A 5-2 record with four saves, 'Cap relievers struck out 108 while holding Dayton hitters to a .168 batting average against, the lowest against any opponent. Winning 5 of 6 from April 29 to May 4 at Parkview Field, the TinCaps bullpen retired 16 Dragons hitters in a row on back-to-back nights to begin the series.

FIRING FERNANDO: The Padres promoted TinCap reliever Fernando Sanchez to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday after three-straight outings of more than four innings, including a career-long five in an extra-inning win over Lake County. The southpaw tossed allowed two unearned runs while striking out four with no walks. Since June 28, Sanchez has not allowed a home run and is 2nd amongst High-A relievers with 33 2/3 innings pitched. Amongst relievers with 25-plus innings pitched, Sanchez ranks 4th in ERA (1.60) and WHIP (0.89). His 2.14 ERA is 2nd in the Midwest League amongst relief arms with at least 50 innings pitched.

SHUTDOWN MAL: Fort Wayne right-hander Josh Mallitz got his promotion to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday following another two scoreless innings on Sunday night. He has not allowed a run in 14 of his last 15 appearances, striking out 35 across 27 1/3 innings, having a 1.07 ERA in the stretch. He is the 11th TinCaps to be promoted since August 1.

BOMBS AWAY FOR EGUY: TinCap infielder Eguy Rosario launched two home runs in Sunday's home finale against Dayton. Rosario's last multi-home run showing was on July 3, 2022. It's the seventh multi-home run game by a TinCap this season. The infielder has logged 48 games at the big league level, making his Major League debut on August 26, 2022. Rosario broke the El Paso franchise home run record on May 7 with his 49th in Triple-A before Luis Campusano broke it in early August.

WATERING THE WELL: After a pair of singles on Sunday, Kasen Wells has a hit in eight of his last nine games. Wells is hitting .282 (11-for-39) with four doubles and two walks in the stretch.

BARRELLING BRENDAN: Catcher/First baseman Brendan Durfee lined his 16th double of the season Sunday, extending his hitting streak to six games. He has hits in 12 of his last 13 games, batting .292 (14-for-48). Durfee is second on the active roster in doubles and is fourth in the Midwest League in line-drive rate (26.5%). He is also second in the MWL in hitting the ball up the middle towards center field.

JACKHAMMERING COSTELLO: TinCap first baseman/outfielder Jack Costello is on a team-best seven-game hitting streak. Costello started the streak with his first multi-home run game on August 24 and is hitting .360 (9-25) with 6 RBI across the stretch. Nobody in the Midwest League has more home runs than Costello in the last week, also ranking third in SLG (.760) and fourth in OPS (1.208) among players with at least 25 plate appearances.







