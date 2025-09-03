Olivares Dominates, Kernels Strikeout 15, Top River Bandits 2-1
Published on September 2, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Davenport, IA - Jose Olivares did not allow an earned run on just one hit and struck out a career-high 10, before Matt Gabbert slammed the door with five strikeouts across three scoreless innings as Cedar Rapids topped Quad Cities 2-1 in the series opener Tuesday night.
Quad Cities opened up the series with a run in the bottom of the first. An error and a stolen base put Nolan Sailors on second for Sam Kulasingam, who doubled to bring in the run to make it 1-0 River Bandits.
But that was all the offense Quad Cities could muster against Kernels starter Jose Olivares. The right-hander went six innings and struck out ten, a new career high, en route to a quality start and his sixth win of the year. Olivares finishes the regular season with 106 strikeouts, the most for a Cedar Rapids pitcher since Cade Povich's 107 in 2022.
In the top of the second, Cedar Rapids had the answer. Danny De Andrade lined a double down the third base line, then scored on Rayne Doncon's RBI single one batter later to make it 1-1. With two down, Jefferson Valladares singled to put two on, and an error allowed a run to score to make it 2-1 Kernels.
And that was all the scoring on the night. After Olivares, Matt Gabbert came on and finished the job. The right-hander struck out five across three scoreless innings, earning his first high-A save in the win.
The win is the Kernels' 70th of the season and improves Cedar Rapids to 30-31 in the second half of the year. Garrett Horn gets the start in game two of the final series of the regular season, which is set for Wednesday night at 6:30, opposite Logan Martin.
Midwest League Stories from September 2, 2025
- Loons Lose Heartbreaker to Captains, 7-6 in 10 Innings - Great Lakes Loons
- Sky Carp Magic Number Down to Three After Victory - Beloit Sky Carp
- Dragons Score 2 in 8th to Beat Lansing 4-3 for Record-Setting 14th Straight Win - Dayton Dragons
- Bullpen's Zeros Not Enough in Bandits' Loss to Kernels - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Rattlers Rally Late to Beat Cubs - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Olivares Dominates, Kernels Strikeout 15, Top River Bandits 2-1 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- 'Caps Power to 8-5 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons Overtake Lugs Late, 4-3 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Rosario Drives in Three in Series Opener - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Cubs Reach Brink of Elimination with 6-2 Loss to Wisconsin - South Bend Cubs
- Lin, Schofield-Sam Promoted; Franco Joins Nuts in Dayton - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: September 2 at West Michigan (Tigers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Ryan Birchard of the Timber Rattlers Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Kendle Transferred to 7-Day IL; Amick Activated from 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Captain of the Week (8/26-8/31): Kyle Dernedde - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Olivares Dominates, Kernels Strikeout 15, Top River Bandits 2-1
- Kendle Transferred to 7-Day IL; Amick Activated from 7-Day IL
- Langenberg, Chaney Steer Kernels to 2-1 Win over Sky Carp
- Pitching Paces Sky Carp Past Kernels, 6-1
- Kernels' Late Rally Falls Short, Beloit Grabs 5-4 Win in Extras