Captain of the Week (8/26-8/31): Kyle Dernedde

Published on September 2, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight a Captain of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a player and their strong performance over the previous week.

For the week of Aug. 26-31, Lake County is recognizing INF Kyle Dernedde as its 21st Captain of the Week for the 2025 season.

The Captains infielder fared very well at the plate this past week in a road series against the Lansing Lugnuts. In three games played, the right-handed hitter batted .375 with three hits, three runs scored, one double, one home run, four RBI, and one walk, while tying the High-A lead with three hit-by-pitches across 12 plate appearances. From Aug. 26-31, among hitters with at least 12 plate appearances, Dernedde ranked third in the Midwest League in on-base percentage (.583, tied), slugging percentage (.875), and OPS (1.458).

Two of the infielder's three hits during this past week's series drove in runs for the Captains.

First, on Wednesday, Aug. 27, he hit a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning, which helped guide Lake County to an eventual 7-6 victory. This was the 24-year-old's second home run of the season, and first since April 18 at Fort Wayne. Then, on Sunday, Aug. 31, he hit an RBI double in the top of the fourth inning, which was one of the Captains' season-high 19 hits in an eventual 12-4 series finale victory.

Over his last four games played (since Aug. 23), Dernedde is batting .333 (4-for-12) with two doubles, one home run, six RBI, one walk, a .500 on-base percentage, a .750 slugging percentage, and a 1.250 OPS.

So far this season, the Tualatin, Oregon native has tallied 24 hits, five doubles, two home runs, 20 RBI, 12 walks, and two stolen bases in 48 games played for Lake County this season. He has also logged three stints with the Double-A Akron RubberDucks this year, batting .256 with 11 hits, one double, four RBI, five walks, and one stolen base in 15 combined games played. Additionally, he appeared in one game for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers back on July 13, entering the contest as a defensive substitute and going 0-for-1 at the plate with a strikeout.

Dernedde was signed by the Guardians as a non-drafted free agent back on Feb. 12, 2025. After going undrafted in 2024, he played 51 games for the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League, batting .291 with 43 hits, six doubles, one triple, 10 RBI, 19 walks, and two stolen bases.

Dernedde logged five collegiate seasons as well, the first four of which he spent at Oregon State. During his time with the Beavers, he batted .235 with 93 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, five home runs, 50 RBI, and seven stolen bases in 128 games played (116 starts), earning 2021 Fort Worth All-Regional Team and 2022 Corvallis Regional All-Tournament Team honors.

Dernedde then rounded out his collegiate career in 2024 at Michigan. He started all 60 games he played for the Wolverines, batting .251 with 48 hits, 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 29 RBI, six stolen bases, and a .780 OPS. He was also named 2024 Academic All-Big Ten, CSC Academic All-District, and a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Additionally, during his collegiate career, Dernedde spent the summer of 2021 with the Portland Pickles of the West Coast League. The Pickles are owned by Captains Owner/President Alan Miller and COLLiDE, Lake County's ownership group. During his time with Portland, Dernedde tallied eight hits, two doubles, four RBI, 21 walks, and six stolen bases in 24 games played.

Dernedde will look to continue his recent success this week, as the Captains will host their final series of the 2025 regular season, a six-game set versus the Great Lakes Loons. First pitch for the series opener on Tuesday, Sept. 2 is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. It will be Community Champions Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will honor construction workers.

All six games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from September 2, 2025

Captain of the Week (8/26-8/31): Kyle Dernedde - Lake County Captains

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.