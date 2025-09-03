Loons Lose Heartbreaker to Captains, 7-6 in 10 Innings

Published on September 2, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (69-56) (35-25) and Lake County Captains (72-55) (37-24) battled, needing an extra inning to decide a winner. A Nick Mitchell RBI sacrifice fly in the tenth was the walk-off winner in a Captains 7-6 win on a partly cloudy 75-degree Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

- Josue De Paula delivered three extra base hits, including a solo homer to start the scoring. The 20-year-old sent it 348 feet and 104 mph off the bat. The Dodgers' No. 1 prospect also doubled in the fifth and tied the game with an opposite-field two-bagger in the seventh.

- Loons' pitching walked eight but stranded 11 Captains on base. Two singles and two walks, the second by Jose Devers with bases loaded, tied the game 1-1. Great Lakes starter Logan Tabeling walked six and struck out five. The right-hander maneuvered around walks in the second and third. A Garrett Howe double, Nick Mitchell walk, and Esteban Gonzalez RBI groundout ended Tabeling.

- Jaison Chourio hit an RBI single to tie the game 3-3 in the fourth. The Captains added two more in the fifth, Joel Ibarra walked two, and then a 4-6 fielder's choice saw an errant throw by Elijah Hainline to add a run. Nick Mitchell's sac fly made it 5-3.

- The Loons scored a run in the second and third innings, before Lake County's four unanswered runs. Elijah Hainline and Joe Vetrano walked back-to-back in the second inning. A double steal with a throwing error from catcher Bennett Thompson toward second base brought home a run. Following the Hainline walk, Captain's starter Matt Wilkinson was ejected by field umpire Liana Rix.

- Zyhir Hope brought home a run in the third inning with an RBI single. The Dodgers' No. 2 prospect ripped it 107 off the bat, scoring Eduardo Quintero, who walked aboard and stole second.

- Along with De Paula's game-tying RBI double in the seventh, Kendall George generated a run with an RBI single. George plated Gio Cueto, who singled with two outs. The Loons scored four of their six runs with two outs.

- Great Lakes kept Lake County off the board from the sixth to the ninth. Evan Shaw went 2.1 scoreless innings, taking over for Joel Ibarra in the fifth. Cam Day earned a strikeout, inheriting a runner and two outs in the seventh. The right-hander faced the minimum in the eighth and ninth with a pickoff.

- In the top of the tenth, Kendall George was the placed runner for the Loons. He stole third base, the eighth on the night for Great Lakes. An Eduardo Quintero sac fly to right field scored George. An error and a walk to Logan Wagner put two on, but Captains' reliever Jay Driver induced a pop-up to end the threat.

- Lake County's Juan Benjamin hard groundball to start the bottom of the tenth was topped on a slide by Elijah Hainline, but his throw was off the mark, putting two in scoring position. Maick Collado's RBI single tied the game, and Nick Mitchell's sac fly won the game.

With a Lake County win today, Great Lakes is now back by 1.5 games for a playoff spot with five remaining. To earn a playoff spot, the Loons need to win four of the five remaining contests.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 3rd, the Loons and Captains are back for an afternoon game. The first pitch is at 12:05 p.m. ET.

