'Caps Power to 8-5 Win

Published on September 2, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps put on a power display as they blasted three home runs en route to an 8-5 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps in front of 4,035 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Three different 'Caps players added a homer, as designated hitter Austin Murr hit a three-run home run before outfielder Jackson Strong collected a solo blast, and Izaac Pacheco added a two-run shot, his 17th of the season with the Whitecaps, in the 8-5 victory.

West Michigan grabbed the lead in the first inning as Murr lined a home run down the right field line before Fort Wayne responded with a pair in the second inning, featuring a two-run double from shortstop Eguy Rosario, cutting the lead to 3-2. Strong returned fire in the following frame with a solo home run in the bottom of the second before both squads traded individual runs in the third, as Fort Wayne catcher Brendan Durfee collected a solo home run before Murr plated Jack Penney on an RBI double, making it 5-3 in favor of the 'Caps. West Michigan then piled on three runs through the fifth and sixth, highlighted by Pacheco's two-run long ball, expanding their advantage to 8-3. Fort Wayne put up a fight in the last two frames, as outfielder Kai Roberts scored in the seventh on a wild pitch before Rosario added his third RBI of the night with a single in the ninth, but it was too late, as 'Caps closer Carlos Lequerica induced a flyout to end the game and send West Michigan to the 8-5 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 44-17 in the second half and back to an even 50 games over .500 at 88-38 overall, while the TinCaps fall to 24-37 in the second half and 55-71 overall. Whitecaps starting pitcher Rayner Castillo (5-6) picks up his fifth win of the year, allowing three runs through five innings pitched with five strikeouts. Meanwhile, TinCaps starter Ian Koenig (5-8) suffers his eighth loss, giving up seven runs through five innings of work. The West Michigan Whitecaps now have an even 120 home runs on the season, 13 more than the Lake County Captains, who have 107 on the year.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this regular-season ending six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Wednesday at 6:35pm. Pitcher Joe Miller and Clark Candiotti get the starts for the Whitecaps and TinCaps. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







