Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs Lansing)

Published on September 2, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025 l Game #123 (58)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (25-35, 61-65) at Dayton Dragons (26-31, 47-75)

RH Kenya Huggins (0-1, 3.55) vs. RH Jose Montero (6-5, 4.15)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the final series of 2025 for the Dragons.

Winning Streak: The Dragons have won 13 straight games, tying the all-time club record set in 2002.

The current Dragons winning streak is the longest in the Midwest League since Bowling Green won 13 straight in 2018. No Midwest League team has won 14 straight games since MLB took over record-keeping in the Minor Leagues in 2005.

The current Dragons winning streak is the longest in all Minor League Baseball in 2025 (five other teams won 12 straight). No other team in the minor leagues has won 13 straight since 2023, when Modesto of the California League won 16 straight.

Dragons team stats during this winning streak (listed with MWL rank during the streak): Runs Scored: 66 (T-1st in MWL); Team Batting Average: .254 (3rd in MWL); Home Runs: 7 (Tied-4th in MWL); Stolen Bases: 21 (Tied-4th in MWL); Team ERA: 2.23 (3rd in MWL and 3rd in all MiLB); Runs Allowed: 31 (3rd in MWL and Tied-3rd in all MiLB);.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 7, Fort Wayne 5. John Michael Faile hit a three-run home run to highlight a five-run fourth inning as the Dragons completed a sweep of the six-game set and notched their club record-tying 13th straight win. Anthony Stephan had three hits including two doubles and Carlos Sanchez also added two doubles and two RBI. Irvin Machuca recorded the final four outs for the save.

Last Series at Fort Wayne: The Dragons went 6-0 in the series, outscoring Fort Wayne 29-14. The Dragons team batting average in the series was .264. They have hit two home runs and stole six bases. The team ERA was 2.33. The Dragons committed four errors in the series.

Team Notes:

The Dragons pitching during the winning streak has been phenomenal, with a team ERA of 2.23 (121 IP, 30 ER), third best in all Minor League Baseball during the period. In the 13 games, the starters have combined for an ERA of 2.20 (65.1 IP, 16 ER) while the relievers have combined for 2.26 (55.2 IP, 14 ER). The Dragons have allowed three runs or less in 11 of the 13 games and two runs or less in eight of the 13.

The Dragons have swept their last two series (both 6-game sets) vs. Peoria and at Fort Wayne. These are their first two series wins of the year and their first sweeps of a 6-game series since they swept Fort Wayne in six games, September 14-19, 2021 in Dayton.

Player Notes:

Carter Graham in August (25 G) went 29 for 90 (.322) with 2 HR, 7 2B, 12 RBI, 6 SB, raising his batting average from .194 to .254.

Will Cannon in August made eight relief appearances, posting an ERA of 0.59 (15.1 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 16 SO).

Cody Adcock in his last 12 games: 1.31 ERA, 20.2 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 13 BB, 18 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, Sept. 3 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Corey Avant (6-6, 3.39) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (2-10, 5.94)

Thursday, Sept. 4 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Steven Echavarria (3-7, 4.55) at Dayton LH Nick Sando (3-3, 4.40)

Friday, Sept. 5 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Jake Garland (4-4, 4.42) at Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 2.04) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, Sept. 6 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Tzu-Chen Sha (1-5, 5.60) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (3-7, 4.31)

Sunday, Sept. 7 (1:05 pm): Lansing LH Ryan Magdic (0-2, 4.12) at Dayton RH Jose Montero TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







