Sky Carp Magic Number Down to Three After Victory

Published on September 2, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - The Sky Carp took a gigantic step toward a playoff spot Tuesday night when they defeated Peoria 4-1 in the opener of a six-game series with the Chiefs.

The victory, along with Quad Cities' 2-1 loss to Cedar Rapids, lowered the Carp's magic number to three with five games left in the second half.

The Carp jumped in front in the first inning when Garret Forrester drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run.

After the Chiefs tied the game with a run in the top of the second, Echedry Vargas hit a two-run homer to left field in the fourth inning to give the Carp a 3-1 advantage.

Cody Schrier hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to account for the final score.

The Sky Carp's pitching staff was again fantastic. Joey Viloni threw two innings and allowed one run. Peyton Fosher (1-0) followed by throwing two scoreless frames. Juan Reynoso and Justin Storm did the same, and Carson Laws finished the contest with a scoreless ninth to record his first save.

Ian Lewis finished with a pair of hits, and Vargas later added a double. Cam Cannarella also added a pair of hits and a walk.

