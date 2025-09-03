Lin, Schofield-Sam Promoted; Franco Joins Nuts in Dayton
Published on September 2, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts (25-35, 61-65) announce the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Pitcher Wei-En Lin and infielder T.J. Schofield-Sam are promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League - Outfielder Cesar Franco is received from the Arizona Complex League Athletics
The 19-year-old Lin - the A's No. 21 prospect - makes his Double-A debut, while the 24-year-old Schofield-Sam makes his second appearance in Double-A this year.
Franco, 23, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the A's on July 24, 2024, from Western Illinois University. This is his first trip to High-A; he becomes the Lugnuts' 51st different player this season and 981st player all-time.
Lansing's roster now has 28 active players, one player on the Injured List and one player on the Temporarily Inactive List.
The Lugnuts open the final road trip of the year, a six-game series at the Dayton Dragons, tonight at 7:05 p.m. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
Midwest League Stories from September 2, 2025
- 'Caps Power to 8-5 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons Overtake Lugs Late, 4-3 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Rosario Drives in Three in Series Opener - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Cubs Reach Brink of Elimination with 6-2 Loss to Wisconsin - South Bend Cubs
- Lin, Schofield-Sam Promoted; Franco Joins Nuts in Dayton - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: September 2 at West Michigan (Tigers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Ryan Birchard of the Timber Rattlers Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Kendle Transferred to 7-Day IL; Amick Activated from 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Captain of the Week (8/26-8/31): Kyle Dernedde - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.