Lin, Schofield-Sam Promoted; Franco Joins Nuts in Dayton

Published on September 2, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

The Lansing Lugnuts (25-35, 61-65) announce the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Wei-En Lin and infielder T.J. Schofield-Sam are promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League - Outfielder Cesar Franco is received from the Arizona Complex League Athletics

The 19-year-old Lin - the A's No. 21 prospect - makes his Double-A debut, while the 24-year-old Schofield-Sam makes his second appearance in Double-A this year.

Franco, 23, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the A's on July 24, 2024, from Western Illinois University. This is his first trip to High-A; he becomes the Lugnuts' 51st different player this season and 981st player all-time.

Lansing's roster now has 28 active players, one player on the Injured List and one player on the Temporarily Inactive List.

The Lugnuts open the final road trip of the year, a six-game series at the Dayton Dragons, tonight at 7:05 p.m. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







