Cubs Reach Brink of Elimination with 6-2 Loss to Wisconsin

Published on September 2, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - Needing to win at least four games this week to remain in the hunt for a playoff berth, the South Bend Cubs dropped their series opener on Tuesday. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (54-71) defeated the Cubs (53-73) by a 6-3 score, bringing the Cubs back to .500 in the second half. South Bend has now lost seven consecutive games for the first time since April.

On the Cubs' mound, right-hander Dawson Netz started and made his Four Winds Field debut, striking out six in five scoreless innings. The Timber Rattlers taxed his pitch count early, forcing him to throw 97 pitches overall. In both the first and third innings, Wisconsin left multiple runners on base with a Netz strikeout of second baseman Luis Peña. However, the Timber Rattlers scored in the second, rallying with two outs as right fielder Kay-Lan Nicasia singled, stole second base, and crossed home on a single from center fielder Daniel Guilarte.

Nicasia continued to make an impact in the fourth, doubling Wisconsin's lead with a booming home run to right field. The solo shot, Nicasia's seventh of the year and sixth at the High-A level, pushed the early Timber Rattler advantage to 2-0.

Right-hander Tanner Gillis started for Wisconsin and opened the game on autopilot, retiring seven consecutive Cubs out of the gate. South Bend threatened him briefly in the third, putting two runners aboard with one out before right fielder Rafael Morel bounced into an inning-ending double play.

The Cubs intensified their pressure in the fourth, rapidly loading the bases with nobody out on two singles and a walk. Second baseman Alexis Hernandez singled on the infield to score his brother, Cristian, bringing the Cubs within a run and keeping the bags packed with nobody retired. Gills found the escape hatch after the run-scoring hit, though, striking out two and inducing a lineout to keep Wisconsin in front by a 2-1 score.

Gillis would depart after the fifth, setting the Cubs up to tie the game against righty reliever Jack Seppings. His outing started inauspiciously, as Nicasia dropped a can of corn in right field, allowing center fielder Leonel Espinoza to reach as the leadoff man. He'd steal second and later score on a single from catcher Ariel Armas, who snapped an 0-for-31 skid with his game-tying hit.

The tie game didn't last very long, as Wisconsin broke back into the lead during the top of the seventh. After retiring the first five hitters he faced, South Bend lefty reliever Cole Reynolds issued a walk with two outs, and shortstop Jesús Made singled to place runners on the corners. Third baseman Andrew Fischer drove both of them in, ripping a go-ahead double to the wall in right field for his second of three hits in the game. Made and designated hitter Juan Baez added to Wisconsin's lead in the ninth, bringing the score to 6-2 with a pair of sacrifice flies.

After Seppings returned and pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning, right-hander Stiven Cruz came on and shut the door for Wisconsin. Cruz completed two frames, allowing a run in the ninth on left fielder Kade Snell's sacrifice fly before sealing his second save of the year.

With Beloit's win against Peoria, the Cubs now have to win out this week to remain alive in the postseason chase. If Beloit wins or South Bend loses again at any point, the Cubs would be eliminated. They'll face Wisconsin again at 7:05 PM on Wednesday, with South Bend right-hander Levin Valdez scheduled to pitch against Wisconsin righty Kevin Birchard.







