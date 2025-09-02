Kendle Transferred to 7-Day IL; Amick Activated from 7-Day IL

Published on September 2, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. OF Caden Kendle has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a concussion. INF Billy Amick has been activated off the 7-day IL and is active immediately. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 12 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins its final series of the regular season tonight at Quad Cities at 6:30.







Midwest League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.