Kendle Transferred to 7-Day IL; Amick Activated from 7-Day IL
Published on September 2, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. OF Caden Kendle has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a concussion. INF Billy Amick has been activated off the 7-day IL and is active immediately. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 12 on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids begins its final series of the regular season tonight at Quad Cities at 6:30.
