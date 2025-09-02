Ryan Birchard of the Timber Rattlers Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week
Published on September 2, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
GRAND CHUTE, WI - Ryan Birchard was rewarded for his performance against the Quad Cities River Bandits on August 28 with the Midwest League's Pitcher of the Week Award. Minor League Baseball announced the award, the fourth weekly award earned by a Wisconsin Timber Rattler this season, on Monday afternoon.
Birchard tossed a gem against the Bandits in his lone start last week. The right-hander walked one and struck out eight over seven hitless, scoreless innings to earn the win. The outing was his longest as a professional.
The other three Timber Rattlers who have won weekly awards this season are pitcher Tyson Hardin (May 19), outfielder Hedbert Pérez (May 26), and pitcher Tanner Gillis (August 11).
The Timber Rattlers begin their final series of the season tonight in South Bend, Indiana against the South Bend Cubs. Opening Night for the 2026 season is set for Thursday, April 2. Ticket packages for 2026 are available at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Ticket Office by calling (920) 733-4152 or stopping at Neuroscience Group Field Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.
