Rattlers Hold off Quad Cities, Snap River Bandits' Win Streak

Published on August 28, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - Despite being no-hit through the game's first seven innings, the River Bandits put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring in the ninth inning, but the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ultimately held on to defeat Quad Cities 3-2, thus ending the Bandits' four-game win streak at Neuroscience Group Field.

Wisconsin starter Ryan Birchard was responsible for most of Quad Cities' offensive struggles and faced just one over the minimum over a career-high 7.0 inning performance, while allowing no hits and striking out eight.

After River Bandits' starter Logan Martin completed a scoreless three-inning start, reliever Jesus Rios followed with a scoreless fourth, but allowed the T-Rats to take a 2-0 lead in the fifth on Double-A rehabber Luke Adams' RBI-double.

L.P. Langevin was the next River Bandits' arm sent to the hill, as the right-hander tossed a scoreless sixth inning before handing the ball to Tyler Davis for the seventh. Adams opened the frame with another double and ultimately came around on a wild pitch later in the frame to put the Rattlers ahead 3-0.

The River Bandits stepped to the plate in the eighth against Yerlin Rodriguez, but still did not have a hit after the right-hander walked Trevor Werner. Canyon Brown then stepped to the plate and ended both the shutout and the no-hit bid with one swing, poking an RBI-double into the right field corner to get Quad Cities on the board 3-1.

Two batters later, a wild pitch allowed Brown to score from third and cut Wisconsin's lead in half, 3-2.

After Tommy Molksy kept it a one-run deficit with a scoreless bottom of the eighth, Sam Kulasingam's infield single and Blake Mitchell's walk put two on with one out against Rattlers' reliever Anthony Flores, who had struck out Nolan Sailors to start the inning.

Flores then retired Daniel Vazquez on strikes for the frame's second out, but a passed ball charged to catcher Andrick Nava moved both Quad Cities' base runners into scoring position. However, it would wind up the extent of the River Bandits' threat, as the southpaw got Derlin Figueroa to fly out to end the ballgame.

Birchard (4-8) earned the win and completed his second quality start of the season in the effort while Rios (6-4) was tagged with the loss for Quad Cities, allowing two runs on five hits over 2.0 innings of relief.

Rodriguez (3) and Flores (1) earned a hold and save respectively for the Timber Rattlers.

Quad Cities returns to Neuroscience Group Field for game four of the six-game set tomorrow night and sends Royals' No. 13 prospect Felix Arronde (4-7, 2.81) to the mound opposite Wisconsin's Bishop Letson (2-1, 1.45). First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.







