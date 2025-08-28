Diaw, Hall, Peschl Transferred to 60-Day IL

August 28, 2025

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. C/OF Khadim Diaw, RHP Tanner Hall and RHP Cole Peschl have all been transferred from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 12 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its final homestand of the regular season tonight against Beloit at 6:35.







