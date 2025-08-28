TinCaps Game Information: August 28 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Published on August 28, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (55-66, 24-32) vs. Dayton Dragons (43-75, 22-31)

Thursday, August 28 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 122 of 131

RHP Isaiah Lowe (3-11, 5.65 ERA) vs. RHP Nestor Lorant (1-10, 6.24 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MyNetwork TV (Local), MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost 3-2 Wednesday night at Parkview Field as the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) won their ninth straight game.

KAI CRUISING: TinCap outfielder Kai Roberts extended his hitting streak to seven games on Wednesday. Hits in eight of his last nine games, he is hitting .360 (9-for-25). Leading the team with 26 stolen bases, Roberts is 14 of his last 18 dating back to July 1.

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne outfielder Kasen Wells continues to find his way on base. Along with a five-game hit streak, Wells is getting on base at a .371 clip on an eight-game on-base streak. In his last 10 games, the 2024 16th-round pick is hitting .300 (12-for-40).

BRENDAN BARRELING: Fort Wayne catcher Brendan Durfee launched his fifth home run of the season and his second of last week's series against Lake County on Saturday night. With the Monrovia, CA native going 1-for-4 on Tuesday, he has a hit in 8 of his last 9 showings. Durfee has an extra-base hit in 5 of his last 9 games, which includes his 15th double of the season on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old is tied for 2nd on the active roster with Rosman Verdugo - the two trail Jack Costello, who leads the team with 17 two-baggers.

EVANS ELEVATING: TinCap infielder Zach Evans collected his 3rd multi-hit game at the High-A level on Wednesday night and now has a hit in 3 of his last 4 games. Evans put Fort Wayne on the board with an RBI single in the fourth and is now hitting .327 across two levels with runners in scoring position. He has four RBI in his last three games.

STABLE SLAYING DRAGONS: The TinCaps bullpen has dominated Dayton this season. After 5 scoreless innings to begin their past series, Fort Wayne's pen has a 2.60 ERA in 83 innings (19 games) against the Dragons. A 5-2 record with four saves, 'Cap relievers have struck out 92 while holding Dayton hitters to a .170 batting average against, the lowest against any opponent. Winning 5 of 6 from April 29 to May 4 at Parkview Field, the TinCaps bullpen retired 16 Dragons hitters in a row on back-to-back nights to begin the series.

FIRING FERNANDO: TinCap reliever Fernando Sanchez tossed another four scoreless innings in relief on Wednesday. It is his third straight outing of more than four innings after going a career-long five innings in an extra-inning win against Lake County. The southpaw tossed allowed two unearned runs while striking out four with no walks. Since June 28, Sanchez has not allowed a home run and is 2nd amongst High-A relievers with 33 innings pitched. Amongst relievers with 25+ innings pitched, Sanchez ranks 2nd in ERA (1.60), and is 4th in WHIP (0.89). His 2.14 ERA is 2nd in the Midwest League amongst relief arms with at least 50 innings pitched.

SHUTDOWN MAL: Fort Wayne right-hander Josh Mallitz tossed another scoreless inning on Wednesday night in his first appearance of this series. He has not allowed a run in 13 of his last 14 appearances, striking out 32 across 25 innings, having a 1.08 ERA in the stretch.

THE CANDY MAN CAN: Fort Wayne right-hander Clark Candiotti struck out 8 on Wednesday in his 6th start since returning from the IL on July 23. The 8 punchouts are the second most for Candiotti in a start this season, trailing the 9 hitters he set down on May 22 against Cedar Rapids. The 2024 4th Round pick has gone 4 frames in each of his last two starts, slowly working his way back after missing over a month of action.

ONE FINAL TIME: This week marks the final home series of 2025 for the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field. Across Memorial Day weekend, promotions include Postgame Fireworks Thursday-Sunday, Harry Potter Night on Friday with specialty uniforms (available to fans now at TinCaps.com/Auction), and a Jackson Merrill Bobblehead Giveaway on Sunday for the first 1,000 fans to the ballpark.

BYE-BYE BARNETT: Two-way player Sean Barnett launched his third home run of the season in the fifth inning of last Saturday night's victory. Now on a team-best 11-game on-base streak, Barnett has three home runs this season, all away from Parkview Field.







Midwest League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.